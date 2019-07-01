Fue un primer asalto marcado por adrenalina y mucha técnica entre ambos peleadores
En el Cage Warriors 106 en Londres, Inglaterra, se llevó a cabo un combate de artes marciales mixtas que fue suspendido por exceso de sangre entre dos peleadores.
El escocés Ross Houston y el danés Nicolas Dalby, encendieron a la afición por la entrega que mostraron en este combate.
La experiencia entre ambos peleadores se pudo notar con sus particulares estilos de pelea. Pero todo pasó de ser solo golpes y sudor a un octágono con mucha sangre.
Cortes
El primero en llevar la peor parte fue el Nicolas Dalby quien presentó un corte en el codo y un severo golpe que le rompió la nariz, lo cual provocó la lluvia de sangre.
Pero este tendría su momento cúspide cuando logró conectar un rodillazo sobre Ross Houston quien puso el escenario completamente rojo.
Suspenden la pelea
Los presentes en este combate esperaban un segundo asalto marcado por más golpes, adrenalina y demostración de las técnicas de ambos peleadores.
Sin embargo, el juez Marc Goddard decidió suspender el combate porque consideró que las condiciones no eran las adecuadas en el octágono por el exceso de sangre sobre la lona que dejaron Houston y Dalby y podían resbalar, por lo que la pelea fue declarada “no disputada”.
El combate de unificación entre Nicolas Dalby y Ross Houston por el título Welter de @CageWarriors fue declarado ‘No Contest’ debido a que la superficie del Octágono no era segura para los atletas, por la cantidad de sangre que habían derramado. pic.twitter.com/RNpx7LyHdi
— Somos MMA (@somosmma) 1 de julio de 2019
Mensajes después de la pelea
“¡GUAUU! ¡Qué loca pelea! Lamento no haber conseguido un nocaut ganador, podría haber estado a solo unos segundos. Pero también entiendo completamente porqué Marc Goddard sintió qué necesitaba intervenir: el suelo de la jaula era simplemente demasiado resbaladizo debido a las copiosas cantidades de sangre”, fue el mensaje publicado por Dalby en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
“¡Qué honor encabezar un evento tan masivo en la historia de Cage Warriors! Estábamos listos para una pelea a cinco asaltos y solo pudimos luchar por la mitad. Goddard es el mejor en lo que hace y conoce las reglas más que nadie del juego“, dijo Houston en la mencionada red social.
