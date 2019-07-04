Jennifer Lopez está celebrando por todo lo alto su cumpleaños número cincuenta, de momento se encuentra realizando una gira por Norteamérica con la que está arrasando y haciendo disfrutar a todos sus fans. Pero durante este tour, la neoyorquina también ha tenido tiempo para conocer a su “gemela”.
Se trata de Connie Peña, una actriz de origen mexicano y peruano que tiene un gran parecido con la diva del bronx, y ha visto cumplido su sueño al conocer a la gran ídolo en persona.
I finally got the opportunity to meet the Ms Jennifer Lopez, the LEGEND, My ICON, and the woman that has motivated me and impacted my life in so many ways! This day changed my life. I had been waiting so very long for this day to come. I’ve never been so nervous in my life! It has been 1 year to date that I announced to the world that I would be doing the first ever tribute to her. I had a million questions and words in my mind ask ask her that day, but being in her presence, face to face, I got so nervous that I couldn’t even ask her 1 question. The only thing I could get out of my mouth was thanking her for being who she is and how much of a motivation she has been to me and how I am working really hard to bring the first tribute show to her in her honor. It was such a blessing to she her reaction and smile at me and the HUG we had given to each other was unforgettable. Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy! Thank you @jlo for always giving us , your fans and your supporters the best of you! As a mother of 2 myself, I know it’s not easy, but you always have a way to pull it off and give the World 🌎 the best of who you are and for that I admire and respect you as a mother, strong latin women, entertainer , entrepreneur, and leader! I could go on and on on WHY I have decided to dedicate my new career in tributing your impecable talent, but your tremendous work speaks for itself! I wish I would of had more time to talk to her and truly get to know her, but I understand it was a quick meet and greet. I want to thank my dear friend @maya.santamaria , la raza radio , @telemundo Minneapolis @laraza957 , and @livenation for making my dream come true ,but especially @jlo for being who you are, LIMITLESS!! #jlo #jenniferlópez #limitless #jlotribute #jlodouble #jlolookalike
Connie se dedica oficialmente a imitar a JLo en shows y eventos, además el parecido entre ambas no es sólo físico ya que el estilo y el maquillaje que lucen es similar, tanto que incluso cuando la ven por la calle la confunden con la famosa artista.
Thanks 🙏 for all the birthday 🎂 wishes!! So this is how 40 years feels like?? I Love ❤️ It!! Health, Love 💕, Family, New & Old Friends, not to mention being so blessed with being able to accomplish my dreams and anything this wold puts in my path. I couldn’t ask for more. Thanks 🙏 to everyone that has been part of this amazing journey & THANK YOU in advance to everyone that will be part of it as well! HAPPY 🎈40th 🎂 BIRTHDAY 🎊 TO ME🎁 #nevergiveup #happybirthday #itsmybirthday #40yearsold #blessed #nevertooold #nevertoolate
Gracias a su gran similitud, Connie también tiene una gran presencia en las redes sociales donde sus más de 55 mil followers admiran su belleza y señalan lo parecida que es con la prometida de Alex Rodriguez.
Con la hermosa @anapatriciatv en @despiertamerica que gusto me dio conocerte 🙏 una mujer bella por dentro y por fuera❤️❤️ gracias por la experiencia y oportunidad de entrevistarme contigo #jlodouble #jlotribute #performance #plazamexico #muchofio #wonderful_places #lynwood #univision
Fuente: CiberCuba