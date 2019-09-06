Demi Lovato sabe cómo sorprender a sus seguidores y causar polémica. Ya sea por sus canciones con letras fuertes sobre adicciones, por sus entradas y salidas de rehabilitación o por sus sensuales atuendos.
Esta vez, la cantante causó un impacto en las redes sociales gracias a una fotografía que publicó en su cuenta oficial de Instagram. ¿De qué se trata? Lovato decidió decir “no más” y compartió una imagen de ella misma sin ningún retoque o edición. En la foto aparece con un bikini y se puede ver claramente la celulitis en sus piernas, algo que ella misma mencionó con un mensaje que ha conmovido a sus fans.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Promueve el amor propio
Demi Lovato mencionó en la foto que ya está cansada de tener que editar sus imágenes para “lucir perfecta”.
“Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivinen qué ¡es celulitis! Estoy literalmente muuuy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy SU idea de lo que es hermoso, pero esa no soy yo”, empieza su mensaje.
Los fans de la artista han salido a defenderla, a decirle que luce hermosa al natural y a felicitarla por promover un discruso sobre amor propio y autoestima.
“Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea sobre ser auténtica con lo que soy en lugar de tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otra persona. Así que aquí estoy, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de ser dueña de un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y que me seguirá sorprendiendo”, continúa.
Algo que también emocionó a sus más de 73 millones de seguidores en esa red social es que anunció que vienen nuevos proyectos musicales y sorpresas.
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ 💙