¡Jennifer López celebró sus 100 millones!
Jennifer Lopez está disfrutando de sus vacaciones en Saint Tropez con su prometido Alex Rodriguez, cuando descubrió que llegó a 100 millones de seguidores en su perfil de Instagram.
100 MILLION FOLLOWERS?!?! WOW!!!!✨ Humbled and grateful for all of your continued love and support. You guys mean everything to me so TOMORROW I am inviting ONE of you (and a guest) to the PREMIERE of @hustlersmovie in Toronto! All you have to do is text my personal number w/ your Insta handle, name and city of residence: +1 (305) 690-0379 and I’ll respond back within the next few hours if you’re the winner. GO GO GO!!!!!!!! ❤️ ✨✨✨✨✨EDIT! A winner was chosen. Thank you all for texting me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
La cantante compartió un video para agradece a sus fans por más este logro y anunció un premio para un seguidor y su invitado a ver el estreno de su película Hustlers en Toronto, Canadá.
