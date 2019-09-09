Nota de EU89.7
VIDEO: Jennifer López llegó a sus 100 millones de seguidores

¡Jennifer López celebró sus 100 millones! Jennifer Lopez está disfrutando de sus vacaciones en Saint Tropez con su prometido Alex Rodriguez, cuando descubrió que llegó a 100 millones de seguidores en su perfil de Instagram.   Ver esta publicación en Instagram   100 MILLION FOLLOWERS?!?! WOW!!!!✨ Humbled and grateful for all of your continued love …

Por Celeste Castro
La cantante compartió un video para agradece a sus fans por más este logro y anunció un premio para un seguidor y su invitado a ver el estreno de su película Hustlers en Toronto, Canadá.

 