Actualmente, Instagram tiene más de mil millones de usuarios activos en un mes.
Instagram ya tiene disponible el modo oscuro. Es fácil de activarlo, lo único que se necesita hacer es seguir unos sencillos pasos.
Primero es necesario que cuente con algún dispositivo Android 10, iOS 13 o un Samsung con One UI, OnePlus con OxygenOS 9.5, algún Xiaomi con MIUI 10, o un Huawei con EMUI 10.
Si es así esto deberá hacer esto para activarlo:
- Ir a la sección de Ajustes de su dispositivo.
- Seleccione el modo oscuro.
Después de esto, lo único que debe hacer es abrir de nuevo la aplicación y verá la diferencia. Ahora le puede decir adiós al color blanco.
Sin embargo si esto no sucede, entonces tendrá que descargar la nueva actualización de esta app. De nueva cuenta active el modo oscuro de su teléfono y podrá utilizarlo en color negro.
Beneficios del modo oscuro
Recuerda que algunos beneficios del modo oscuro es proteger la vista por las noches, si es que decide utilizar la red social. Asimismo, el ahorro de batería es un hecho.
