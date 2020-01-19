Nota de EU89.7
Esta es la lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020

Los Ángeles se vistió de gala al celebrar la 26 edición de los premios SAG Awards 2020 en donde los favoritos de Hollywood fueron premiados.

Por Ruslin Herrera
Lista de ganadores SAG AWARDS 2020

Los premios SAG Awards son los que el Sindicato de Actores (SAG) de Estados Unidos otorga cada año a los mejores interpretaciones del cine y la televisión del país. Los actores más importantes del cine y la televisión fueron premiados con un SAG Award.

Este año Joey King y Logan Browning participaron como co-hosts de la ceremonia, sin embargo, a diferencia de otros años, este no hubo un  anfitrión especial.

En 2018, la presentadora de los SAG Awards fue Kristen Bell; y el año pasado fue Megan Mullally. 

Categoría Cine

Mejor elenco

  • Parasite

Mejor actriz principal

  • Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor principal

  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Elenco de dobles de riesgo

  • Avengers: Endgame

Categorías Televisión

Actor miniserie

  • Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Actriz miniserie

  • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Actor serie de drama

  • Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Actriz serie de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Actor serie de comedia

  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actriz serie comedia

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Elenco serie de drama

  • The Crown

Elenco serie comedia

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel