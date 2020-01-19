Los premios SAG Awards son los que el Sindicato de Actores (SAG) de Estados Unidos otorga cada año a los mejores interpretaciones del cine y la televisión del país. Los actores más importantes del cine y la televisión fueron premiados con un SAG Award.
Este año Joey King y Logan Browning participaron como co-hosts de la ceremonia, sin embargo, a diferencia de otros años, este no hubo un anfitrión especial.
En 2018, la presentadora de los SAG Awards fue Kristen Bell; y el año pasado fue Megan Mullally.
Categoría Cine
Mejor elenco
- Parasite
Mejor actriz principal
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Mejor actor principal
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Mejor actor de reparto
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Elenco de dobles de riesgo
- Avengers: Endgame
Categorías Televisión
Actor miniserie
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Actriz miniserie
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Actor serie de drama
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Actriz serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Actor serie de comedia
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actriz serie comedia
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Elenco serie de drama
- The Crown
Elenco serie comedia
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel