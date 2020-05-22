Nota de EU89.7
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande lucen sus sensuales atributos y son el dueto del año

Hoy se estrenó el nuevo sencillo en donde participan ambas artistas, quienes lo dieron a conocer posando muy sensuales.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande ha arrasado con el lanzamiento de su tema “Rain on Me” e incluso se ha hecho tendencia en redes sociales. Muchos han descrito esta colaboración como el Dueto del Año.

Esta colaboración de inspiración disco-pop-funk entre ambas artistas será un adelanto del nuevo disco de Gaga titulado “Chromatica“, que verá la luz la semana que viene.

Aunque el videoclip aún no se ha estrenado, ya existen algunos adelantos y ambas artistas han compartido fotografías posando muy sensuales.

El tema incluye un sample de “All this love that I’m giving” de Gwen McCrae, y está compuesta por Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Nija Charles,Rami Yacoub, Boys Noize, Martin Bresso, Matthew Burns y BloodPop (estos tres últimos también son productores).

Interactuando con sus fans

Las cantantes han celebrado la noticia con sus fans e incluso han compartido mensajes de cariño en sus redes sociales.

Ariana Grande escribió: “Esto no es real. Quiero mucho a esta mujer increíble”.

Lady Gaga también mostró su emoción: “Gracias por recordarme que soy fuerte. Estoy muy emocionada. Te quiero y aprecio mucho”. Pero, no se olvidó de sus ‘little monsters’: “Sin ustedes no se cómo sobreviviría”.

