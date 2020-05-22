Hoy se estrenó el nuevo sencillo en donde participan ambas artistas, quienes lo dieron a conocer posando muy sensuales.
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande ha arrasado con el lanzamiento de su tema “Rain on Me” e incluso se ha hecho tendencia en redes sociales. Muchos han descrito esta colaboración como el Dueto del Año.
Esta colaboración de inspiración disco-pop-funk entre ambas artistas será un adelanto del nuevo disco de Gaga titulado “Chromatica“, que verá la luz la semana que viene.
One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯♀️ #RAINONME out now! ⛈🗡 Video premiere at 10am PT / 1pm ET TOMORROW on my YouTube channel ⚔️💓
Aunque el videoclip aún no se ha estrenado, ya existen algunos adelantos y ambas artistas han compartido fotografías posando muy sensuales.
⛈ teardrops on my face ⛈ rain on me 5/22 @ladygaga
El tema incluye un sample de “All this love that I’m giving” de Gwen McCrae, y está compuesta por Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Nija Charles,Rami Yacoub, Boys Noize, Martin Bresso, Matthew Burns y BloodPop (estos tres últimos también son productores).
#RAINONME WITH @ARIANAGRANDE ⛈ FRIDAY 5/22, MIDNIGHT ET WORLDWIDE
Interactuando con sus fans
Las cantantes han celebrado la noticia con sus fans e incluso han compartido mensajes de cariño en sus redes sociales.
Ariana Grande escribió: “Esto no es real. Quiero mucho a esta mujer increíble”.
rain on me 🌧 @ladygaga out now 🖤 music video tomorrow at ten am pst / one pm est 🧚🏼♂️ one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !
Lady Gaga también mostró su emoción: “Gracias por recordarme que soy fuerte. Estoy muy emocionada. Te quiero y aprecio mucho”. Pero, no se olvidó de sus ‘little monsters’: “Sin ustedes no se cómo sobreviviría”.
this isn’t real but fuck me i love it so much. i love u, u incredible, unstoppable woman @ladygaga 🤍one hour ! #rainonme pic.twitter.com/VNbdF3hAXI
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020
