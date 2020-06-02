Hoy varios artistas han sorprendido a sus seguidores al compartir una publicación totalmente en negro ¿Cuál es el motivo?
Este martes la industria de la música lleva a cabo su iniciativa #BlackoutTuesday. Varios artistas nacionales e internacionales se han unido para protestar por el racismo y la brutalidad policial.
Con ellos, varios cantantes y bandas han suspendido su actividad comercial y han denunciado los recientes asesinatos en Estados Unidos de George Floyd y otros ciudadanos afroamericanos a manos de la policía.
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
“Emprendida por Atlantic Records, la idea tras #BlackoutTuesday es tomarse el día para desconectar del trabajo y reconectar con nuestra comunidad y llamar a una acción urgente para rendir cuentas y provocar un cambio”, se informa a través de medios internacionales.
La iniciativa fue propuesta por Jamila Thomas, la directora de mercadotecnia de Atlantic Records y Brianna Agyermang de la compañía Platoon, quienes llamaron a los miembros de la industria musical a detener sus labores el martes 2 de junio.
“La industria musical es una industria multimillonaria. Una industria que se ha beneficiado sobre todo del arte negro”, expresa un comunicado publicado en el sitio creado para informar acerca del movimiento titulado #TheShowMustBePaused.
“Si bien esto es solo un día, estamos comprometidos a continuar esta lucha por un cambio real”, dijo después Atlantic Records a través de un comunicado en sus redes sociales.
Varias casas discográficas se han sumado a esa iniciativa como Columbia, Def Jam, Interscope, Sony y Warner, además de varios artistas nacionales e internacionales.
Entre los famosos que se han sumado están: Residente, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Santiago Cruz, Marshmello, Alejandro Fernández, Alejandro Sanz, Bohemia Suburbana, Ishto Juevez, Carlos Peña, entre otros.
Siempre es un buen momento para reflexionar sobre el racismo en Guatemala, y en el mundo. No pensamos nunca dejar de hablar de esto hasta que se erradique. Por eso nos unimos mañana al apagón de la industria musical. 🌎 “Somos dos bolsas de té……en una misma taza de fe.” #BlackOutTuesday #NoMasRacismo #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter
🤜🏿❤️🤛🏼 #theshowmustbepaused #saynotoracism #blacklivesmatter #blackouttuesday
#TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday
