El cantante y pianista estadounidense ha sorprendido a sus millones de fans al informar que brindará un concierto virtual.
John Roger Stephens es conocido artísticamente como John Legend. El cantante, compositor, pianista y actor estadounidense ha ganado once premios Grammy, un Premio Globo de Oro y un Oscar.
Además, el famoso recibió el Premio “Hal David Starlight” del Salón de la Fama de los Compositores.
Presenta “Bigger Love”
John Legend presentó su nuevo álbum el cual contiene 16 temas que incluyen las colaboraciones de Gary Clark Jr., Jhenè Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody y Camper. La portada del álbum ha sido pintada por el artista Charly Palmer.
View this post on Instagram
These folks were a part of most of the tracks on the album. One of my favorite musicians of all time, the soul god @raphael_saadiq executive produced the album with me. We’ve been working together since we wrote “Show Me” on Once Again. He produced all of my Christmas music over the past couple years and I loved working with his team so much that we kept going on this album. Most of the tracks feature work by @jamelleadisa (contracting musicians, arranging horns, playing horns, and more), @MixedByHumanz (mix engineer), @vermicelli_mustang (recording engineer) and Matt Jones (string arranger) and the @MattJonesOrchestra. All of the female backing vocals are by the talented women who tour with me, @natalieimani, @ayana_is and @itskerilee. #BiggerLove
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on
“Las canciones están inspiradas en los amores de mi vida: mi esposa, mi familia y la rica tradición de la música afroamericana que me ha convertido en el artista que soy (…) Este álbum es una celebración de amor, alegría, sensualidad, esperanza y resistencia, las cosas que hacen que nuestra cultura sea tan bella e influyente”.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so glad #BiggerLove is finally out! We’ve been working on this project for the last 18 months or so, and I got to collaborate with some amazing people. Since most of you aren’t getting physical copies of the music these days, I decided to give you the enhanced credits here on Instagram to tell you the story of the album. We’ll start with the images you see. @CharlyLPalmer is the brilliant artist who painted the album cover. His portrait work is gorgeous and distinctive. I’m so honored to have his work as the face of this project.
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on
Además del mensaje global de amor que manda Legend con este álbum de corte más Soul y R&B que el anterior, con el videoclip de “Bigger Love” se busca recaudar fondos para solventar las consecuencias que ha dejado la pandemia del COVID-19 (coronavirus) en Norteamérica.
Concierto virtual
El intérprete del famoso sencillo “All Of Me“, se transformará en un avatar digital para interpretar sus grandes éxitos a través de un concierto en línea con realidad virtual.
Fecha: jueves 25 de junio
Hora: 14 horas
¿Dónde verlo? a través del canal oficial de YouTube de John Legend.
También le puede interesar: ►“Y se hizo la luz”, Ricardo Arjona cautiva a sus millones de fans con tierna publicación