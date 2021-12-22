Estas son las películas en la shortlist que buscarán un premio Oscar 2022

Con los premios Oscar 2022 casi a la vuelta de la esquina, aún se están definiendo las películas que competirán por el reconocimiento.

La temporada de premios dará inició con los Golden Globes y ya empiezan a calentarse los motores para las alfombras rojas, la moda, actuaciones dignas de reconocimientos.

Ayer, La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció las llamadas shortlists.

Estas listas cortas no son las nominaciones definitivas, pero sí son selecciones reducidas entre las cuales están las películas y artistas que el 27 de marzo de 2022 se darán cita para saber si ganarán.

Comprenden 10 categorías y sabremos las nominaciones oficiales el 8 de febrero.

El anuncio de La Academia

Película internacional

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Bélgica, “Playground”

Bután, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Dinamarca, “Flee”

Finlandia, “Compartment No. 6”

Alemania, “I’m Your Man”

Islandia, “Lamb”

Irán, “A Hero”

Italia, “The Hand of God”

Japón, “Drive My Car”

Kosovo, “Hive”

México, “Prayers for the Stolen” (Noche de fuego)

Noruega, “The Worst Person in the World”

Panamá, “Plaza Catedral”

España, “The Good Boss”

Película Documental

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Faya Dayi”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Julia”

“President”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing with Fire”

Cortometraje documental

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Mejor Maquillaje y peinado

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Suicide Squad”

“West Side Story”

Mejor banda sonora

“Being the Ricardos”

“Candyman”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“No Time to Die”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor canción original

“So May We Start?”de Annette

“Down To Joy” de Belfast

“Right Where I Belong”de Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Automatic Woman” de Bruised

“Dream Girl” de Cinderella

“Beyond The Shore” de CODA

“The Anonymous Ones” de Dear Evan Hansen

“Just Look Up” de Don’t Look Up

“Dos Oruguitas” de Encanto

“Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days

“Guns Go Bang” de The Harder They Fall

“Be Alive” de King Richard

“No Time To Die” de No time to die, por Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” de Respect

“Your Song Saved My Life” de Sing 2

Mejor corto animado

“Affairs of the Art”

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”

“Bad Seeds”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Flowing Home”

“Mum Is Pouring Rain”

“The Musician”

“Namoo”

“Only a Child”

“Robin Robin”

“Souvenir Souvenir”

“Step into the River”

“Us Again”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“Censor of Dreams”

“The Criminals”

“Distances”

“The Dress”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Stenofonen”

“Tala’vision”

“Under the Heavens”

“When the Sun Sets”

“You’re Dead Helen”

Mejor sonido

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

