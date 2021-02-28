Ellos fueron los ganadores en los Golden Globes

Este 28 de febrero se celebró la 78ª. edición de los Golden Globes, los premios que cada año entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
“Mank” y “El juicio de los 7 de Chicago”, dos producciones de Netflix, encabezaron las nominaciones en las categorías de cine mientras que otra producción de la plataforma, “The Crown”, fue la favorita entre las series con seis candidaturas.
La ceremonia que fue aplazada meses atrás y se llevó a cabo de una manera muy diferente debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, fue conducida por Tina Fey y Amy Poehler desde dos ciudades distintas.
►Juguetes sexuales y botox, los premios que recibirán los ganadores de los Golden Globes
Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores a los Globos de Oro 2021:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- La Llorona (Guatemala)
- The Life Ahead (Italia)
- Minari (Estados Unidos) (Ganadora)
- Two of Us (Francia/Estados Unidos)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- El padre
- Mank
- Nomadland (GANADORA)
- Una joven prometedora
MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Borat (GANADOR)
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Emerald Fennell – Una joven prometedora
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – Una noche en Miami…
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – La madre del blues (GANADOR)
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Anthony Hopkins – El padre
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA
- Viola Davis – La madre del blues
- Andra Day – Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday (GANADORA)
- Vanessa Kirby – Fragmentos de una mujer
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Una joven prometedora
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat, película film secuela (GANADOR)
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Maria Bakalova – Borat, película film secuela
- Michelle Pfeiffr – French Exit
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sacha Baron Cohen – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (GANADOR)
- Jared Leto – Pequeños detalles
- Bill Muray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Una noche en Miami….
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly, una elegía rural
- Olivia Colman – El padre
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian (GANADORA)
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helena Zengel – Noticias del gran mundo
MEJOR GUION
- Emerald Fennell -Una joven prometedora
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (GANADOR)
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller – El padre
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Alexandre Desplat – Cielo de medianoche
- Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – Noticias del gran mundo
- Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross – Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste – Soul
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Io sì – La vida por delante (GANADOR)
- Speak Now – Una noche en Miami…
- Tigress and Tweed – Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- Los Croods: Una nueva era
- Más allá de la Luna
- Onward
- Soul (GANADOR)
- Wolfwalkers
LISTA DE NOMINADOS EN TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Ozark
- Ratched
- Territorio Lovecraft
- The Crown (GANADOR)
- The Mandalorian
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Emily en París
- Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
MEJOR MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- Normal People
- Gambito de dama (GANADORA)
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown (GANADOR)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino – Hunters
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown (GANADORA)
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (GANADOR)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Lily Collins – Emily en París
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Jane Levy – La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – La ley de Comey
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke – El pájaro carpintero
- Mark Ruffalo – La innegable verdad (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
- Shira Hass – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Gambito de dama (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- John Boyega – Small Axe (GANADOR)
- Brendan Gleeson – La ley de Comey
- Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown (GANADORA)
- Helena Bonham-Carter- The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
►Los despampanantes looks de los actores de “La llorona” en la alfombra roja en los Golden Globes