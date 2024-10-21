Guatemalteco acusado de extorsión por simular accidentes de tránsito en EE. UU.

Un guatemalteco es acusado de formar parte de una banda criminal en Estados Unidos dedicada a simular accidentes automovilísticos con el fin de extorsionar a conductores desprevenidos. Los otros integrantes del grupo, supuestamente originarios de El Salvador, Ecuador y Perú, están siendo investigados tras la difusión de un video captado por la cámara de seguridad de un automóvil, que frustró uno de sus intentos de fraude.
El video, compartido en la cuenta de TikTok @ashpianastasha4, muestra cómo los estafadores intentaron realizar un “montachoques” en una carretera de EE. UU. En la grabación se ve cómo un automóvil Honda cambia de carril bruscamente y frena súbitamente frente al vehículo de la víctima, lo que provoca un leve choque. Posteriormente, el auto de los estafadores se echa de retroceso para generar un segundo impacto más fuerte, simulando daños mayores.
De inmediato, dos mujeres bajan del automóvil fingiendo sorpresa y comienzan a tomar fotografías del vehículo de la víctima. Un hombre también sale del carro y se aproxima al automóvil afectado. Sin embargo, al percatarse de la cámara, su expresión cambia visiblemente, lo que parece frustrar el intento de fraude. Un cuarto ocupante del vehículo se marcha rápidamente en otro automotor, huyendo de la escena. Aparentemente, es la persona originaria de Guatemala.
@ashpianatasha4
Insurance fraud attempt in Queens, NY 10-16-2024 PART 1 I was driving in the left lane of the Belt Parkway going East bound towards the Southern State Parkway. The silver Honda (LBB 8917) was in the middle lane, and they cut me off and slammed on the brakes coming to a full stop hoping I would hit them. I did not hit their car and because of that they reversed into my car for collision and acted as if they were injured while coming out of their vehicle. I believe the intention was to say I hit their car for insurance fraud purposes. They had a tarp covering the rear windshield which fell off once they hit my car. You can see the driver is a male wearing a hat and you can see him switching to the passenger seat as well as the movement of the car before anyone gets out. The first three passengers exit the car pretending to be hurt, while the fourth passenger who was driving slips out through the passenger seat and gets into a second vehicle. That second vehicle was a red KIA SUV (KJH 3340) which was following me from behind and keeping distance so they wouldn’t slam into me. The red KIA drove around and picked up the driver to get away. The remaining three people’s demeanor changed once one of them noticed the dashcam. They only came out of the car with their phones ready to record the damage to both cars. They were quick to ask for my insurance and quickly left after the exchange. I called the police at the time of the incident and reported it as an accident, and the police told me they no longer go to an accident if no one is injured and they are willing to exchange information. I did not realize at the time that the driver switched and left in another car or that it was a set-up as I was driving by myself, and everything happened so fast. #queensny #car #caraccident #exposed #newyork #brooklynny @nbcnews @abcnews @nypd @geico @allstate @pix11ny
Guatemalteco vinculado a banda de “montachoques”
La víctima, en un principio, pensó que se trataba de un incidente de “furia de carretera”. Al escuchar al hombre decir que la conductora no hablaba inglés, se dispuso a intercambiar información. La Policía, al llegar al lugar, no intervino al considerar que no había daños graves y todos estaban dispuestos a intercambiar seguros.
Posteriormente, al revisar el video en casa, la víctima se dio cuenta de que fue un intento de estafa. La denuncia por “choque y huída” fue presentada en la comisaría, y las autoridades están investigando a los responsables, que ya fueron identificados en la grabación.
@cheno_0818
Respuesta a @www.ticktokgutierrez #para #lomasviral
Este tipo de estafas, conocidas como “montachoques”, son comunes en varias partes del mundo y representan un grave problema para conductores desprevenidos.