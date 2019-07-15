Muchos fans de la joven han compartido fotografías en redes sociales recordando que además de ser carismática, era hermosa.
La británica Emily Hartridge falleció el pasado viernes después de colosionar con un camión. Ella se transportaba en un scooter.
En el Reino Unido está prohibido utilizar estos aparatos por la calzada y la joven se ha convertido en la primera víctima mortal de un accidente que involucre estos nuevos medios de transporte.
Una carrera exitosa gracias a YouTube
Hartridge de 35 años contaba con más de 340 mil suscriptores en YouTube.
Tenía previsto asistir a un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental pero los presentes recibieron la lamentable noticia de su muerte.
Además, desde su perfil personal de Instagram se dio a conocer un comunicado:
“Hola a todos. Es terrible tener que decir esto en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos estabais esperando poder ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única vía para contactar con todos a la vez. Emily sufrió ayer un accidente y ha fallecido. Todos la amábamos y nunca será olvidada. Ella tocó tantas vidas que es difícil imaginar las cosas sin ella. Era una persona muy especial”.
Emily Hartridge había ganado popularidad por compartir videos de su día a día, además brindaba mensajes sobre la vida y el amor.
También presentó un programa en Channel 4 “Oh, s**t I’m 30” (Oh, m… tengo 30) mierda, tengo 30)
Hartridge tenía una relación sentimental con Jacob Hazell, quien a través de sus redes sociales manifestó cómo se sentía:
Hermosa y carismática
Muchos fans de la joven han compartido fotografías en redes sociales recordando que además de ser carismática, era hermosa:
View this post on Instagram
DO YOU EVER FEEL READY TO HAVE A BABY? 👶🤷🏻♀️ – Now it’s no secret that I am very maternal and have wanted kids since I was very young but my question is this…..how on earth does someone feel ready to have a kid? 😱 – I know there are women out there that feel like there is a time in their life where they say to themselves ‘Right, NOW I want to have a baby’ 👊🏻 And even if I was married and fully settled (Although I actually hate the word ‘settled’) I still don’t think I would be ready for a baby 😳 – I don’t know if it’s because I am very ambitious career wise and I love to go away that I worry about how much having a child pins you down and you lose a certain amount of freedom. Or if it’s because I constantly feel like a 12 year old trapped in a 35 year olds body 👧 Like, I barely know what I am doing everyday and navigating through life as it is is a challenge for me 🤣 – Every year I say to myself ‘Maybe next year’ then that year comes and I say ‘maybe next year’ then that year comes and I say ‘Defo next year’ then that year comes and here I am 🙋🏻♀️ – To be honest I think the dream for me would be to get pregnant by accident but with @jacob_hazell being sober and me barely drinking me thinks that ain’t ever gonna happen 😆 So I would need to make the executive decision to have a baby and I just think to myself….WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO DO THAT? LIKE WHEN?????? 🤯 – I am posting about this because I would genuinely love to hear your opinions on this topic 🙏 – For some reason in my end I think- having a baby = life stops 🤚🏽 And that just freaks me right out 😨 – So hit me, what do you think? There is no right or wrong answer, I would just like to know if I am the only women who thinks like this 😬 ____________________________________________ #children #baby #babies #women #fertility #eggfreezing #life #honesty #advice #help
