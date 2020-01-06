La familia del fallecido “Cazador de Cocodrilos” ha logrado rescatar alrededor de 90 mil animales a causa de los devastadores incendios en Australia.
Tras darse a conocer los incendios en territorio australiano, la familia de Steve Irwin quien se diera a conocer como “Cazador de Cocodrilos“, han decidido salvar varios animales.
Australia está sufriendo una situación crítica, más de seis millones de hectáreas han sido consumidas por el fuego, más de 20 personas y alrededor de 500 millones de animales han perdido la vida.
Sin embargo, se estima que la cifra puede subir de forma considerable pues es casi imposible detener las llamas, explicó el gobierno australiano.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
Se unen
Ante la tragedia, diferentes organizaciones se han sumado para tratar de salvar la vida de las especies que viven en zonas afectadas, entre ellas sobresale la familia del fallecido Steve Irwin.
Bindi Irwin, hija del famoso, confirmó que han logrado atender a 90 mil animales, los cuales han sido rescatados de las llamas.
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚
“Nuestro hospital de Vida Silvestre está más ocupado que nunca, ya que ha tratado oficialmente a más de 90,000 pacientes. Mis padres dedicaron nuestro Hospital de Vida Silvestre del Zoológico de Australia a mi hermosa abuela. Continuaremos honrándola siendo Guerreros de la Vida Silvestre y salvando tantas vidas como podamos”, comentó Bindi.
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
La familia de Steve ha compartido la pasión por los animales como él. Muchos usuarios han agradecido su labor y los han llamado “Héroes”.
Thank you for your kind comments. @AustraliaZoo is safe from the bushfires however we are incredibly busy helping to treat wildlife who have been badly hurt during these devastating times. If you would like to lend a hand, the local fire stations could sure use donations as they are working so hard to keep everyone safe. ❤️ One of our team members is currently fundraising to construct drinking stations on our conservation property due to the critical drought. You can find his fundraiser by visiting the link in my bio. Together we can make a difference to help our planet in this time of devastation.
