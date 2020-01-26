Nota de EU89.7
Reacciones del mundo del deporte tras la muerte de Kobe Bryant

El exjugador de los Lakers muere a los 41 años tras producirse un incendio en la aeronave

Por Mynor Sandoval
La repentina muerte de  Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero en Calabasas ha suscitado miles de comentarios de condolencia en el mundo deportivo.

Deportistas como Iker Casillas, Mardy Fish, Marc Márquez, Barcelona, Real Madrid y otros equipos importantes en el mundo.

También el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha querido unirse a las condolencias.

Neymar le dedicó su gol a Kobe

Kobe Bryant falleció a los 41 años tras un accidente de helicóptero en el área de Calabasas en California.

La lamentable noticia fue reportada, en primera instancia, por la cadena de noticias TMZ.

Tras ello, múltiples medios estadounidenses, como CNN y Los Angeles Times, también confirmaron la partida de la estrella de la NBA.