La repentina muerte de Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero en Calabasas ha suscitado miles de comentarios de condolencia en el mundo deportivo.
Deportistas como Iker Casillas, Mardy Fish, Marc Márquez, Barcelona, Real Madrid y otros equipos importantes en el mundo.
Sin palabras. Una leyenda. Gracias por todo lo que has hecho por el deporte, tu legado ha ido más allá del baloncesto. #RIP Kobe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1j1coWcFVZ
— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
Un extraordinario jugador, un mito, una leyenda… Las palabras se quedan cortas contigo. DEP 🙏🏼😔 pic.twitter.com/iNQDDkPAa7
— Alex Márquez (@alexmarquez73) January 26, 2020
rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020
Life is so precious man. I was a huge fan. RIP Mamba
— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) January 26, 2020
Una verdadera tragedia.
Uno de los mejores atletas de nuestra generación.
QEPD Kobe Bryant..
— David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) January 26, 2020
Comunicado Oficial: Kobe Bryant#RealMadrid
— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) January 26, 2020
Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!
RIP LEGEND
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
También el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha querido unirse a las condolencias.
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Neymar le dedicó su gol a Kobe
Athletes all over the world are paying their respects to Kobe. Neymar is among them. pic.twitter.com/dUda10YBCo
— Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant falleció a los 41 años tras un accidente de helicóptero en el área de Calabasas en California.
La lamentable noticia fue reportada, en primera instancia, por la cadena de noticias TMZ.
Tras ello, múltiples medios estadounidenses, como CNN y Los Angeles Times, también confirmaron la partida de la estrella de la NBA.