Aaron Carter luce a su novia y ella se hace viral por su sensualidad

El famoso decidió dejar a su “novia plástica” y buscarse una mujer más natural. Sus millones de fans lo felicitaron y pronto ella ganó millones de seguidores por su belleza.

Aaron Carter compartió la belleza de su nueva novia, Viktoria Alexeeva, en una fotografía en donde lucen muy sensuales y sonrientes.

Tras varios problemas con las drogas y amores pasajeros, el rapero y cantante de hip hop asegura haber encontrado el amor. En la imagen donde está junto a ella comentó: “Un héroe es aquel que cura sus propias heridas y luego muestra a los demás cómo hacer lo mismo”.

El actor de “Dancing with the Stars” también publicó un video en Instagram Stories con ella y un amigo. Además, compartió otra foto con ella y la subtituló, “Mi vida es mi elección”, mientras descansaban en una cama de flores.

En ese momento, Aaron Carter la etiquetó a ella y muchos conocieron lo hermosa y sensual que es.

Genera polémica

Esta noticia ha generado un debate para muchos fans, ya que hace algunas semanas Carter terminó su relación con quien era su prometida, Melanie Martin, y con quien esperaban un bebé.

Aunque Martin no ha comentado nada al respecto y se desconoce si la noticia del bebé era cierta, varios se preguntan que hará Aaron con el tatuaje que se había hecho en su cara en honor a su ex.

Más natural

Ante la nueva noticia, varios seguidores del artista lo felicitaron y comentaron que su nueva novia luce más natural y no como la que tenía antes.

“Se ve más sana y natural”, “La última parecía un buscador de oro”, “Te miras feliz y eso es lo que importa”, “Qué bueno que dejaste a la p… y te buscaste una chica más como tú”, “Seguro el embarazo era falso”, fueron algunos de los comentarios.

Así luce Viktoria Alexeeva:

The flagrant in decent sea of this image 😉. I need a vacation.

Viktoria (@viktoriousagent_)

 

