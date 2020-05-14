El famoso decidió dejar a su “novia plástica” y buscarse una mujer más natural. Sus millones de fans lo felicitaron y pronto ella ganó millones de seguidores por su belleza.
Aaron Carter compartió la belleza de su nueva novia, Viktoria Alexeeva, en una fotografía en donde lucen muy sensuales y sonrientes.
Tras varios problemas con las drogas y amores pasajeros, el rapero y cantante de hip hop asegura haber encontrado el amor. En la imagen donde está junto a ella comentó: “Un héroe es aquel que cura sus propias heridas y luego muestra a los demás cómo hacer lo mismo”.
A hero is one who heals their own wounds and then shows others how to do the same.
El actor de “Dancing with the Stars” también publicó un video en Instagram Stories con ella y un amigo. Además, compartió otra foto con ella y la subtituló, “Mi vida es mi elección”, mientras descansaban en una cama de flores.
En ese momento, Aaron Carter la etiquetó a ella y muchos conocieron lo hermosa y sensual que es.
Genera polémica
Esta noticia ha generado un debate para muchos fans, ya que hace algunas semanas Carter terminó su relación con quien era su prometida, Melanie Martin, y con quien esperaban un bebé.
Aunque Martin no ha comentado nada al respecto y se desconoce si la noticia del bebé era cierta, varios se preguntan que hará Aaron con el tatuaje que se había hecho en su cara en honor a su ex.
Más natural
Ante la nueva noticia, varios seguidores del artista lo felicitaron y comentaron que su nueva novia luce más natural y no como la que tenía antes.
“Se ve más sana y natural”, “La última parecía un buscador de oro”, “Te miras feliz y eso es lo que importa”, “Qué bueno que dejaste a la p… y te buscaste una chica más como tú”, “Seguro el embarazo era falso”, fueron algunos de los comentarios.
Así luce Viktoria Alexeeva:
During this 🦠 difficult time for everyone here are my tips for taking action when anxiety strikes:‼️♾ 1. Avoid caffeine 2. Avoid alcohol 3. Write it out 4.Use essential oils 5. Talk to someone who gets it 6. Find a mantra 7. Walk it off 8. Drink water 9. Have some alone time 10. Turn off your phone 11. Have a bath with Epsom Salts 12. Eat something
Someone once said this: “In a world 🌎 where you can be anything, be kind.” Mean is easy. The harder, braver choice? Kindness. It’s one of the most underrated virtue of our time. Be kind also to the people who annoy you, to the telemarketer who calls over the supper hour, to the person driving under the speed limit in front of you or to the employee who messed up your order that day. It doesn’t mean we excuse bad behavior, but it does mean that we can choose kindness, as one way to put the brakes on a cycle of meanness.🦋 • • • #bekind
As with any journey – who you travel with can be more important than your destination. #sofímonroe #rideordie my one chromosome away from a rat forever puppy. ❤️🐶FUN FACT: Held annually in New York City, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a conformation show in which purebred dogs are judged based on how well they conform to their respective breed's standards. Since its first show in 1877 the Chihuahua has never won Best in Show.
The flagrant in decent sea of this image 😉. I need a vacation.
