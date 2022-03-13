Radio en línea

Farándula

Critics Choice Awards 2022: lista completa de ganadores

Esta noche, algunas de las principales estrellas de Hollywood se reunieron en los Critics Choice Awards 2022. Ellos fueron los ganadores:

13 marzo, 2022 8:02 pm
Sandy Sandoval
Algunas de las estrellas más queridas y los proyectos más aclamados fueron honrados en los Critics Choice Awards de este año.

Celebrados el mismo día que los BAFTA, los premios de la crítica ya revelaron a sus grandes ganadores.

Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Critic’s Choice Awards 2022:

EN CINE

Mejor Película

Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog GANADORA
tick, tick… BOOM!
West Side Story

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog GANADOR
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Mejor Actor

Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
GANADOR – Will Smith – King Richard

Mejor Actriz

GANADOR – Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
GANADOR – Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
GANADOR – Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

GANADOR – Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Mejor Elenco

GANADOR – Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Guión Original
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay y David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Mejor Película Animada

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines GANADORA
Raya and the Last Dragon

EN TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie de Drama

Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Juego del Calamar
Succesion GANADORA
This is Us
Yellowjackets

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
Mike Colter – Evil
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – El Juego del Calamar GANADOR
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Katja Herbers – Evil
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets GANADORA
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
GANADOR – Kieran Culkin – Succession
Justin Hartley – This is Us
Matthey Macfadyen – Succession
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Christine Lahti – Evil
Andrea Martin – Evil
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
GANADOR – Sarah Snook – Succession
Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us

Mejor Serie de Comedia

The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservoir Dogs
Ted Lasso GANADOR
What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Elle Fanning – The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
GANADOR – Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Ray Romano – Made for Love
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Molly Shannon – The Other Two
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah – Saved by the Bell
GANADOR – Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie Limitada

Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown GANADORA
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Mejor Película Hecha Para TV

Come from Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
William Jackson Harper – Love Life
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death
Michael Keaton – Dopesick GANADOR
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown GANADOR

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

GANADOR – Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Zack Gilford – Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater – Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

GANADOR – Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

