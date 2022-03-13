Critics Choice Awards 2022: lista completa de ganadores

Algunas de las estrellas más queridas y los proyectos más aclamados fueron honrados en los Critics Choice Awards de este año.

Celebrados el mismo día que los BAFTA, los premios de la crítica ya revelaron a sus grandes ganadores.

Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Critic’s Choice Awards 2022:

EN CINE

Mejor Película

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog GANADORA

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

-->

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog GANADOR

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Mejor Actor

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

GANADOR – Will Smith – King Richard

Mejor Actriz

GANADOR – Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

GANADOR – Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

GANADOR – Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

GANADOR – Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Mejor Elenco

GANADOR – Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Guión Original

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay y David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Mejor Película Animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines GANADORA

Raya and the Last Dragon

EN TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie de Drama

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Juego del Calamar

Succesion GANADORA

This is Us

Yellowjackets

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Mike Colter – Evil

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – El Juego del Calamar GANADOR

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Katja Herbers – Evil

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets GANADORA

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

GANADOR – Kieran Culkin – Succession

Justin Hartley – This is Us

Matthey Macfadyen – Succession

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Christine Lahti – Evil

Andrea Martin – Evil

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

GANADOR – Sarah Snook – Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us

Mejor Serie de Comedia

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservoir Dogs

Ted Lasso GANADOR

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Elle Fanning – The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

GANADOR – Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Ray Romano – Made for Love

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Molly Shannon – The Other Two

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah – Saved by the Bell

GANADOR – Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie Limitada

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown GANADORA

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Mejor Película Hecha Para TV

Come from Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

William Jackson Harper – Love Life

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Michael Keaton – Dopesick GANADOR

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown GANADOR

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

GANADOR – Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Zack Gilford – Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater – Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para TV

GANADOR – Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

