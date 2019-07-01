Hasta Demi Lovato y la mamá de Selena Gomez han dado su punto de vista.
Justin Bieber y Taylor Swift resultaron involucrados este domingo en una nueva polémica, a raíz de unas críticas de la artista al empresario Scooter Braun, amigo del intérprete de “Sorry”.
En su cuenta de Tumblr, la estadounidense hizo una publicación en la que rechazaba que los derechos de su música hubieran quedado en manos de Braun, de quien agrega haber sido víctima de un “bullying manipulador”.
El empresario Braun adquirió la disquera “Big Machine Label Group”, que tiene los derechos de autor de la música de Taylor.
“Me enteré sobre la compra de mis masters por parte de Scooter Braun. Todo lo que pude pensar fue en la incesante y manipuladora intimidación que he recibido de sus manos durante años”, escribió la artista.
En su publicación, la famosa relata varias ocasiones en las que se ha sentido atacada o intimidada por Braun.
Swift recordó una ocasión en la que Bieber se juntó con Kanye West y con Braun para “intimidarla” con una publicación en Instagram, en medio de un pleito que sostuvieron ella y el rapero West. Eso fue en el 2016:
Tras el reclamo, Bieber se disculpó con Taylor por su publicación.
Ahora, el canadiense criticó a Swift por atacar al empresario Braun, asegurando que él la “ha respaldado” y que no tuvo nada qué ver con la polémica fotografía.
“Llevarlo a las redes sociales y hacer que la gente odie a Scooter no es junto ¿Qué intentabas lograr al publicar ese blog? Me parece que fue para obtener simpatía. También sabías que al publicar tus fanáticos irían y harían bullying a Scooter”, reclamó Bieber.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el
El cruce de comentarios entre ambos artistas ha generado miles de reacciones en redes sociales, en donde muchos favorecen a Taylor utilizando el #WeStandWithTaylor (Estamos con Taylor) y el nombre de Bieber.
En esa discusión también comentó Demi Lovato en defensa de Braun y fue duramente criticada.
También, Mandy Teefey, madre de Selena Gomez, con quien Bieber tuvo una relación, salió en defensa de Taylor.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@Taylorswift I wish I could give you a big hug right now! Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people! To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young women who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!! @yael I would love to have a mom to mom meeting in private, drink some tea and have some real talk!! XO
Una publicación compartida de Mandy Teefey (@kicked2thecurbproductions) el