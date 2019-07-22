Debido a problemas de autoestima la nueva actualización permite que los usuarios puedan conectarse entre sí y no importará la cantidad de “Me gusta” o “likes” que haya en cada publicación.
Las redes sociales surgieron para facilitar la comunicación que existe entre las personas pero con el pasar del tiempo se han transformado en una competencia de popularidad y contenido que generan ansiedad en las personas. Todo esto se debe a la necesidad de alcanzar la popularidad, al punto de hacer retos que coloquen en riesgo la vida.
Por ello, Instagram ha lanzado una actualización a su aplicación en la que no podrá verse la cantidad de “likes” en cada publicación. El objetivo es que los influencers no sientan esa extrema necesidad de llamar la atención.
From the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri (@mosseri): “We know bullying is a challenge many face, particularly young people. We are committed to leading the industry in the fight against online bullying, and we are rethinking the whole experience of Instagram to meet that commitment. We can do more to prevent bullying from happening on Instagram, and we can do more to empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves. Today we’re announcing one new feature in both areas. 💙 Encouraging Positive Interactions In the last few days, we started rolling out a new feature powered by AI that notifies people when their comment may be considered offensive before it’s posted. This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification. 🧡 Protecting Your Account From Unwanted Interactions With Restrict We wanted to create a feature that allows people to control their Instagram experience, without notifying someone who may be targeting them. Soon, we will begin testing a new way to protect your account from unwanted interactions called Restrict. 💛 It’s our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram. This has been an important priority for us for some time, and we are continuing to invest in better understanding and tackling this problem.” 💗 To learn more about these new updates, click the link in our bio. Artwork by @heysp
¿Cómo se medirán los alcances?
Quienes podrán seguir viendo sus números serán los que tengan cuenta de negocios, pero no lo observarán como siempre sino que será por medio de las estadísticas donde podrán ver los resultados de su inversión.
Los demás podrán seguir haciendo lo que normalmente hacen, dar likes, comentar y compartir como siempre solo que los números no tendrán relevancia.
La actualización
Por ahora está iniciativa llegó a Australia y algunos países de Europa y hasta el momento ha obtenido buenos resultados.
Sin embargo, los únicos que han hecho quejas son los influenciadores, quienes han demostrado una gran debilidad mental por no poder lucir sus likes.
