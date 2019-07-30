La famosa artista fue captada en Miami disfrutando de su descanso junto a Shawn Mendes.
Aunque medios internacionales se enfocaron en la relación sentimental de la pareja, muchos fans criticaron el cuerpo de la cantante y el bikini tan poco favorecedor que lucía.
Cabello lucía una calzoneta de una pieza con un cordón en la cintura, sin embargo, este no la hizo lucir sexy. El conjunto destacó la ausencia de cintura y marcó un par de libras de más.
View this post on Instagram
(part 2..) The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day. I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things… it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, “Let’s go.” Little me hasn’t left. I just don’t let her boss me around as much. I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think “Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.” It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to… still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but i’ve changed so much as a person. You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is. Love you ❤️
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
También el paparazzi indiscreto captó a Camila de espaldas. La artista dejó a la vista las imperfecciones de su cuerpo como estrías y celulitis.
Tras las publicaciones varios fans la criticaron, sin embargo, la mayoría agregó que tener tanto estrías como celulitis en la piel es lo más normal en hombres y mujeres, ya que todos suben y bajan constantemente de peso. Estos cambios generan este tipo de manifestaciones en la piel.
Sin embargo, celebridades como Camila y Selena Gómez suelen ser señaladas y criticadas por esa situación.
Selena Gómez mostró su celulitis
La artista compartió con sus fans algunos de los momentos más importantes de su viaje en Italia, en donde se mostró al natural.
En una de sus imágenes, Selena mostró su celulitis y por ello recibió varias críticas. Ante ello, un grupo de usuarios y fans de la cantante manifestaron que esas marcas son naturales y que las personas deberían de criticar esos aspectos.
View this post on Instagram
Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
También le puede interesar: ►Galilea Montijo presume su figura a la orilla del mar y sin nada de ropa