Sus sensuales glúteos y tonificado abdomen han enloquecido a millones de fans en sus redes sociales.
Jen Selter es una de las figuras del fitness mundial más famosas en redes sociales.
La famosa estadounidense cuenta con más de 13 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
1,2, or 3? 🤗 if you were wondering…. my mug is empty lol
Una publicación compartida de Jen Selter (@jenselter) el
Su esfuerzo y dedicación para generar conciencia sobre la importancia de llevar una vida saludable, la han convertido en auténtica influencer.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
La sensual modelo sabe cómo consentir a sus seguidores y además de dar consejos para tener un cuerpo de acero, Jen Selter sube provocativas imágenes con las que deja sin aliento a más de uno.
La joven de 26 años ya es toda una inspiración para muchas mujeres, a quienes comparte motivadores videos para tener una figura espectacular.
View this post on Instagram
Lately I’ve been reading before bed, last night I felt inspired by the words “Eventually everything will fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moments, and remember that everything happens for a reason “ Comment below your favorite quote.. always looking for new mottos to interpret 🙂
A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on
Provoca suspiros
Cada día, la instructora presume en publicaciones o historias su delineada cintura con diminutos bikinis que dejan muy poco a la imaginación.
“Eres un ejemplo a seguir”, “Eres perfecta”, “Totalmente la diosa del fitness”, “Hermosa y lindo cuerpo”, son algunos comentarios de sus fans.
View this post on Instagram
LAST DAY OF BEING 25 😱 WOW WHERE DOES TIME GO?! This past year has been a transformative year filled with so much growth, which I am both proud of, and beyond grateful for. Special shout out to all of you for being there for me throughout my journey and keeping me strong. When I first started posting my fitness journey on Instagram back in 2011, I was using this platform to self-motivate and keep track of my progress. Never in my dreams did I ever think I’d one day have such an amazing social media fam to make me work twice as hard! Always remember, keep up the hard work and never give up on your dreams.
A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on
Selter ya es considerada toda una reina del Instagram por su constante trabajo y gracias a su figura.
View this post on Instagram
Fitness is not about competing with others. It’s about working towards being better than you used to be while empowering and helping others around you feel good about themselves 💪 ( Link in my bio for all of my workout programs and DM me if you want to join my private Facebook group filled with the most amazing women 😍)
A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on
View this post on Instagram
Volume on for my hype girl😹 I hope everyone had a great weekend! I want everyone to think of Mondays as a fresh new start! Think of one small goal you want to achieve this week and make it happen. You can do anything you set your mind to : )
A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on
View this post on Instagram
NEW YOUTUBE – NEW YOUTUBE – NEW YOUTUBE!!!!! Just posted my first travel vlog. I take you with me to Mexico City, where I taught a bootcamp to over 3,000 incredible fans, to Prague for some family time, and Nashville for a GNC expo. Follow along for an inside look at what a #dayinmylife looks like!
A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on
También le puede interesar: ►VIDEO | Entre lágrimas así celebra Gloria Trevi 15 años de “libertad”