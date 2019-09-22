Nota de EU89.7
Ella es la Diosa del Fitness, “la mujer con el cuerpo más perfecto” de todo Instagram

Sus sensuales glúteos y tonificado abdomen han enloquecido a millones de fans en sus redes sociales.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Jen Selter es una de las figuras del fitness mundial más famosas en redes sociales.

La famosa estadounidense cuenta con más de 13 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

 

Su esfuerzo y dedicación para generar conciencia sobre la importancia de llevar una vida saludable, la han convertido en auténtica influencer.

 

La sensual modelo sabe cómo consentir a sus seguidores y además de dar consejos para tener un cuerpo de acero, Jen Selter sube provocativas imágenes con las que deja sin aliento a más de uno.

La joven de 26 años ya es toda una inspiración para muchas mujeres, a quienes comparte motivadores videos para tener una figura espectacular.

Provoca suspiros

Cada día, la instructora presume en publicaciones o historias su delineada cintura con diminutos bikinis que dejan muy poco a la imaginación.

“Eres un ejemplo a seguir”, “Eres perfecta”, “Totalmente la diosa del fitness”, “Hermosa y lindo cuerpo”, son algunos comentarios de sus fans.

Selter ya es considerada toda una reina del Instagram por su constante trabajo y gracias a su figura.

