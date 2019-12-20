El ministro de Gobernación, Enrique Degenhart, no descartó que el acuerdo migratorio entre Guatemala y EEUU incluya migrantes mexicanos.
El subsecretario del Departamento de Seguridad Interior, Ken Cuccinelli, dijo en Twitter este jueves que Estados Unidos está considerando enviar a solicitantes de asilo de cualquier nacionalidad – incluyendo mexicanos – a Guatemala.
“Estados Unidos y el gobierno de Guatemala están trabajado muy estrechamente para seguir la implementación de los Acuerdo de Cooperación de Asilo”, dijo el funcionario.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
President Trump searching for a new political fighter to become the next Homeland Security secretary. He wants someone to push through his hard-line immigration policies. This is important because Trump has signaled that immigration will again be a central focus of his campaign, after taking a series of steps in recent months to limit access to asylum and intensify enforcement within the U.S. People inside and outside the White House are lobbying Trump to give the job to Ken Cuccinelli, a newcomer to the administration who has quickly developed direct access to the president, according to five people familiar with the situation. Cuccinelli is currently the acting head of the relatively obscure U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and is one of the president’s top lieutenants for his aggressive immigration agenda and has the support of leading DHS officials. But acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has reservations about Cuccinelli, a former state senator and attorney general in Virginia whose past comments on social issues, including rhetoric criticized as anti-LGBT, gives Mulvaney “heartburn,” according to a top DHS official. Trump will name his fifth Homeland Security secretary as soon as this week. More on Trump’s search for a permanent Homeland Security secretary at the link in bio. 📷 AP #donaldtrump #kencuccinelli #homelandsecurity #immigration #DHS
Una publicación compartida por POLITICO (@politico) el
Cuccinelli dijo que “a medida que se implementa el acuerdo, se están considerando a todas las poblaciones, incluyendo a los ciudadanos mexicanos”.
Lectura sugerida ► Llegan 14 centroamericanos solicitantes de asilo a Guatemala
Ministro de Gobernación lo confirma
El ministro de Gobernación, Enrique Degenhart, no descartó que el acuerdo migratorio entre Guatemala y EEUU incluya migrantes mexicanos.
Según Degenhart, ese tema se conversó con el secretario de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU, Chad Wolf, en último viaje a la Casa Blanca.
#AHORA
En relación al acuerdo migratorio suscrito entre Guatemala y EEUU, el ministro de Gobernación, Enrique Degenhart, dijo que no se descarta la posibilidad de incluir personas de otras nacionalidades, entre estas, la mexicana. Vía: @oscarcanel_eu 1/2 pic.twitter.com/by7ICsFl2U
— Emisoras Unidas (@EmisorasUnidas) December 19, 2019
Los acuerdos de asilo con países centroamericanos han sido criticados por organizaciones de derechos humanos que señalan que estos países asolados por la violencia no son seguros.
Con información Oscar Canel.