Nota de EU89.7
Las tres sensuales mujeres que protagonizan la lista de nominados de los Grammy 2020
Nominados Grammy

La 62 entrega de los Grammy está a la expectativa de Rosalía, Billie Eilish y Lana del Rey, catalogadas como las favoritas de la noche.

Por Ruslin Herrera
Publicado en

Los Grammy, son los gramófonos dorados que cada año reconocen a lo mejor de la música. Para la 62 entrega de estos premios Los Ángeles serán el escenario perfecto para reunir a los amantes de la música.

En esta edición, los jóvenes y los trabajos con firma de mujer prometen triunfar y en algunos casos como Rosalía y Billie Eilish, hacer historia.

Grandes artistas desfilarán por el escenario esta noche, Lizzo se podría mostrar como la reina de la premiación con ocho nominaciones o la joven Billie Eilish con seis. Asimismo, la cantante española Rosalía podría llevarse a casa dos estatuillas.

Grammy 2020
Instagram

Conoce a los nominados

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank And The Bangas
  • Yola

Canción del año

  • Always Remember Us This Way- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • Bad Guy – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • Bring My Flowers Now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • Hard Place – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • Lover – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • Norman F***ing Rockwell – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • Someone You Loved – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
  • Truth Hurts – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Grabación del año

  • Hey, Ma – Bon Iver
  • Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
  • 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
  • Hard Place – H.E.R.
  • Talk – Khalid
  • Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Truth Hurts – Lizzo
  • Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Álbum del año

  • i,i – Bon Iver
  • Norman F***ing Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
  • Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
  • I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.
  • 7 – Lil Nas X
  • Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
  • Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

Mejor actuación solista pop

  • Spirit – Beyoncé
  • Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
  • 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
  • Truth Hurts – Lizzo
  • You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

Mejor dúo o grupo

  • Boyfriend – Ariana Grande & Social House
  • Sucker – Jonas Brothers
  • Old Town Road – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
  • Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

 

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

  • Sì – Andrea Bocelli
  • Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
  • Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
  • Walls – Barbra Streisand

Mejor álbum vocal pop

  • The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
  • Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
  • No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
  • Lover – Taylor Swift

 

Mejor grabación

  • Linked – Bonobo
  • Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers
  • Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza & Goodboys
  • Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol
  • Midnight Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Mejor álbum

  • LP5 – Apparat
  • No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
  • Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
  • Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
  • Weather – Tycho

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

  • Ancestral Recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
  • Star People Nation – Theo Croker
  • Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
  • Elevate – Lettuce
  • Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Mejor actuación de rock

  • Pretty Waste – Bones UK
  • This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
  • History Repeats – Brittany Howard
  • Woman – Karen O & Danger Mouse
  • Too Bad – Rival Sons

Mejor canción de rock

  • Fear Inoculum – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
  • Give Yourself A Try – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
  • Harmony Hall – Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
  • History Repeats – Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
  • This Land – Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Mejor álbum alternativo latino

  • X 100PRE – Bad Bunny
  • Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
  • Indestructible – Flor De Toloache
  • Almadura – iLe
  • El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Mejor álbum latino

  • Vida – Luis Fonsi
  • 11:11 – Maluma
  • Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
  • #ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
  • Fantasía – Sebastian Yatra

Mejor álbum tropical

  • Opus – Marc Anthony
  • Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
  • Candela – Vicente García
  • Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
  • A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola

Mejor presentación R&B

  • Love Again – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
  • Could’ve Been – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
  • Exactly How I Feel – Lizzo & Gucci Mane
  • Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye
  • Come Home – Anderson .Paak & André 300

Mejor canción de R&B

  • Could’ve Been – Dernst Emile Ii, David Swagg R’celious Harris, H.E.R. & Hue Soundzfire Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
  • Look At Me Now – Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
  • No Guidance – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham,
  • Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
  • Roll Some Mo – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
  • Say So – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Mejor canción country

  • Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
  • Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
  • It All Comes Out In The Wash – Miranda Lambert
  • Some Of It – Performed by Eric Church
  • Speechless – Performed by Dan + Shay

 