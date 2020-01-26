La 62 entrega de los Grammy está a la expectativa de Rosalía, Billie Eilish y Lana del Rey, catalogadas como las favoritas de la noche.
Los Grammy, son los gramófonos dorados que cada año reconocen a lo mejor de la música. Para la 62 entrega de estos premios Los Ángeles serán el escenario perfecto para reunir a los amantes de la música.
En esta edición, los jóvenes y los trabajos con firma de mujer prometen triunfar y en algunos casos como Rosalía y Billie Eilish, hacer historia.
Grandes artistas desfilarán por el escenario esta noche, Lizzo se podría mostrar como la reina de la premiación con ocho nominaciones o la joven Billie Eilish con seis. Asimismo, la cantante española Rosalía podría llevarse a casa dos estatuillas.
Conoce a los nominados
Mejor artista nuevo
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Canción del año
- Always Remember Us This Way- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Bring My Flowers Now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- Hard Place – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Lover – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- Norman F***ing Rockwell – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- Someone You Loved – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- Truth Hurts – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Grabación del año
- Hey, Ma – Bon Iver
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
- Hard Place – H.E.R.
- Talk – Khalid
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Truth Hurts – Lizzo
- Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Álbum del año
- i,i – Bon Iver
- Norman F***ing Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.
- 7 – Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
- Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend
Mejor actuación solista pop
- Spirit – Beyoncé
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
- Truth Hurts – Lizzo
- You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
Mejor dúo o grupo
- Boyfriend – Ariana Grande & Social House
- Sucker – Jonas Brothers
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
- Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
- Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- Sì – Andrea Bocelli
- Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
- Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
- Walls – Barbra Streisand
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Lover – Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación
- Linked – Bonobo
- Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers
- Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza & Goodboys
- Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol
- Midnight Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign
Mejor álbum
- LP5 – Apparat
- No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
- Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
- Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
- Weather – Tycho
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Ancestral Recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Star People Nation – Theo Croker
- Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
- Elevate – Lettuce
- Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Mejor actuación de rock
- Pretty Waste – Bones UK
- This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
- History Repeats – Brittany Howard
- Woman – Karen O & Danger Mouse
- Too Bad – Rival Sons
Mejor canción de rock
- Fear Inoculum – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
- Give Yourself A Try – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
- Harmony Hall – Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
- History Repeats – Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- This Land – Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Mejor álbum alternativo latino
- X 100PRE – Bad Bunny
- Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- Indestructible – Flor De Toloache
- Almadura – iLe
- El Mal Querer – Rosalía
Mejor álbum latino
- Vida – Luis Fonsi
- 11:11 – Maluma
- Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
- #ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
- Fantasía – Sebastian Yatra
Mejor álbum tropical
- Opus – Marc Anthony
- Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
- Candela – Vicente García
- Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola
Mejor presentación R&B
- Love Again – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- Could’ve Been – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
- Exactly How I Feel – Lizzo & Gucci Mane
- Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye
- Come Home – Anderson .Paak & André 300
Mejor canción de R&B
- Could’ve Been – Dernst Emile Ii, David Swagg R’celious Harris, H.E.R. & Hue Soundzfire Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
- Look At Me Now – Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
- No Guidance – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham,
- Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
- Roll Some Mo – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
- Say So – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Mejor canción country
- Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
- It All Comes Out In The Wash – Miranda Lambert
- Some Of It – Performed by Eric Church
- Speechless – Performed by Dan + Shay