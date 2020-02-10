El famoso subió al escenario del Dolby Theatre a recibir el Óscar por “Mejor Actor” y ofreció un emotivo mensaje.
Joaquin Phoenix ganó un Óscar como “Mejor Actor” por “Joker” en la gala 92° de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood.
Al momento de subir al escenario dio un emotivo discurso:
“Cuando tenía 17 años, mi hermano escribió: ‘corre al rescate con amor y la paz te seguirá’”, dijo emocionado Joaquin Phoenix recordando a su hermano River, quien murió de una sobredosis (1993) en un club nocturno de Los Ángeles.
El protagonista de “Joker” superó en la categoría al español Antonio Banderas, nominado por su papel de Pedro Almodóvar en “Dolor y gloria”, así como Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Adam Driver por “Marriage Story” y Jonathan Pryce por “The Two Popes”.
Phoenix había sido ya nominado tres veces por The Master (2013), Walk the Line (2006) y Gladiator (2001).
“Estoy tan lleno de gratitud en este momento y no me siento por encima de ninguno de mis compañeros nominados o de nadie en esta sala, porque compartimos el mismo amor, el amor por el cine y esta forma de expresión me ha dado la vida más extraordinaria, no sé qué sería de mí sin ella”, dijo el actor de 45 años.
“I’m full of so much gratitude now. I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room, because we share the same love – that’s the love of film. And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know where I’d be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it’s given me, and many people in [this industry] is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless. I’ve been thinking about some of the distressing issues that we’ve been facing collectively. I think at times we feel or are made to feel that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think, whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice. We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, one species, has the right to dominate, use and control another with impunity. I think we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world. Many of us are guilty of an egocentric world view, and we believe that we’re the centre of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakeable. Then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. We fear the idea of personal change, because we think we need to sacrifice something; to give something up. But human beings at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment. I have been a scoundrel all my life, I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. I think that’s when we’re at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption…
Para los que no tienen voz
El actor decidió también hablar sobre la desigualdad de género, el racismo, los derechos indígenas o los derechos de los animales.
“Hablemos de desigualdad de género, de racismo, de los derechos LGTB, de los animales… la lucha contra las injusticias. Un pueblo, una raza no tiene derecho a explotar a los otros con impunidad. Nos hemos desconectado mucho del mundo natural y estamos en un mundo egocéntrico y explotamos nuestro entorno para nuestro bien. Creemos que la idea del cambio político es que tenemos la necesidad de sacrificar algo, pero cuando aprovechamos el amor como principio podemos llevar a cabo sistemas de cambio beneficios para el ser humano”, manifestó el actor en su discurso.
Finalizó su emotivo discurso agradeciendo a las personas que le dieron “una segunda oportunidad” y leyó una carta escrita por su hermano cuando tenía 17 años.
“He sido un sinvergüenza en mi vida, he sido egoísta. He sido cruel a veces. Difícil para trabajar y estoy agradecido de que muchos de ustedes en esta sala me hayan dado una segunda oportunidad”, concluyó.
Phoenix estuvo acompañado por su novia Rooney Mara en los Óscar 2020.
🥪🥰 🏆 #joaquinphoenix who won the best actor Oscar tonight for his role in @jokermovie and #rooneymara tuck into their #montysveganburgers #vegan #farmsanctuary
