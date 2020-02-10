En medio del dolor de la muerte de su esposo y su hija, Vanessa Bryant publica un tierno video de su bebé.
Han pasado 15 días del trágico accidente en el que murió la leyenda del baloncesto, Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi.
La lamentable noticia dio vuelta al mundo y millones de fans y famosos lamentaron el hecho. A pesar del dolor, Vanessa Bryant está tratando de continuar con su vida y dedicarse a sus otras tres hijas.
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas! Love, Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri 🎄❤️
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
A través de sus redes sociales, la viuda del deportista compartió un emotivo momento en el que se mira a su hija Capri, quien logra pararse por sí sola por primera vez. La bebé está cumpliendo 7 meses de nacida.
“Mi frijolito Koko. Se parece a mi Gigi, con los ojos de su papá”, escribió Vanessa en la descripción del video.
View this post on Instagram
My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
La mexicana había cerrado su cuenta de Instagram para alejarse del público. Sin embargo, hace algunos días decidió reactivarla para agradecer a todos por el apoyo ante la pérdida de su esposo e hija.
Desde entonces, no ha dejado de compartir imágenes de los emotivos homenajes que han recibido, incluyendo el que organizó el centro educativo donde estudiaba Gigi.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
Una relación de años
Vanessa y Kobe Bryant habían estado juntos por más de 20 años. Se conocieron cuando ella aún estaba en la escuela secundaria y él era un prometedor basquetbolista profesional.
Tras varios años de relación formaron una familia con cuatro hijas: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka y Capri.
La mayor tiene 17 años, Gianna (que falleció con él en el trágico accidente) tenía 13 años, y las dos pequeñas: 3 años y 7 meses.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
También le puede interesar: ►El dedo del pie de Brie Larson fue objeto de burla en los premios Óscar