Luego de que surgiera la noticia de que la actriz había tenido ese gesto se hicieron virales sus sensuales fotografías.
La actriz Asa Akira no solo cumple los deseos y fantasías de sus millones de seguidores sino que también demostró que tiene un gran corazón al querer colaborar contra la pandemia del coronavirus.
La estadounidense de origen asiático donó todo los ingresos que le generó el sitio PornHub a los hospitales de Nueva York, Estados Unidos.
Según un medio internacional, la idea le surgió al ver la crisis que se vive alrededor del mundo debido a la pandemia.
Asa también invitó a sus millones de seguidores a unirse a la iniciativa con donaciones para instrumentos médicos a cambio de un video de agradecimiento personalizado.
La respuesta fue tan buena que PornHub decidió que por cada mil dólares donados, la página aportará otros mil.
This is really incredible: @pornhub just announced that they’ve made a $10k donation to @freespeechcoalition, AND they’re going to match ALL donations this month up to 20k more! This means that what the rest of us donate, they will double – putting a potential total of 50k into the fund! I’ve talked about it before but the FSC Emergency Relief Fund is being distributed among performers/crew of the adult entertainment industry that are out of work and in need of help to pay their bills right now. These are the people who have made it possible for me (and many other pornstars) to lead the careers that we have – they are the reason many of us are able to feed our own families through this crisis. Fellow coworkers who are able to spare something at the moment: Let’s help our peers as best we can!!!!!!! I’m putting the link in my stories for where we can donate!
“Soñé que mi garganta se hinchaba y no podía respirar. Llamaba al 911 pero la ambulancia nunca llegaba y cuando me daba cuenta de que no venía nadie, de pronto volvía a respirar. Desperté y sabía que tenía que aportar de alguna manera para terminar con este maldito virus que invade nuestras vidas”, escribió la actriz de cine para adultos.
Se hacen viral
Tras su gesto, muchos usuarios querían conocer de quién se trata y viralizaron sus fotografías en redes sociales.
Asa Akira es una de las actrices de cine para adultos mejor pagadas y ha formado parte de las primeras tres estrellas porno que desfilan en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York.
Had a dream that my throat swelled up and I couldn’t breathe and I called 911 but the ambulance never came and by the time I realized nobody was coming, I could breathe again but I had all this residual pent up anger with no place to put it which was all the more infuriating. Anyway please nobody interpret this. Gonna spend the morning sending out personalized Thank-you videos for new members of Things I wish I could Instagram dot com, which I will be doing all of April; part of the proceeds this month will be going to NYC hospitals <3
Things I wish I could Instagram.
