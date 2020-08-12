Nota de EU89.7
VIDEO. Descarrilamiento de tren deja tres muertos en el noreste de Escocia

La primera ministra escocesa, Nicola Sturgeon, calificó el accidente de “extremadamente serio”.

Por Carlos Ordoñez
Accidente de tren en Escocia

El descarrilamiento de un tren en el noreste de Escocia habría dejado al menos tres muertos y varios heridos, algunos de ellos de gravedad, en lo que fue calificado por las autoridades locales como un incidente “extremadamente serio”.

El tren se accidentó a eso de las 09:30 horas (locales) del miércoles, y se tenían informes de “heridos graves”, de acuerdo con la primera ministra escocesa, Nicola Sturgeon.

Es un incidente extremadamente grave”, dijo la funcionaria en Twitter.

Imágenes difundidas por medios internacionales mostraban columnas de humano desprendiéndose del lugar del accidente, en una zona montañosa de Escocia, donde llegaron varios vehículos de rescate y un helicóptero.

El tren no era visible.

Según fuentes citadas por CNN, había 12 personas a bordo del tren: seis pasajeros y seis miembros del personal.

La locomotora del tren y tres vagones se descarrilaron y se deslizaron por un terraplén.

Lluvias torrenciales

Por su parte, la policía de transporte británico precisó en Twitter que el tren descarriló en la localidad de Stonehaven, en Aberdeenshire.

Fuertes lluvias cayeron en la noche de martes a miércoles en Escocia, generando inundaciones en la zona y retrasos en el tráfico ferroviario.

Nuestros equipos han trabajado toda la noche para tratar de mantener la red abierta, pese a las lluvias torrenciales y rayos. Sin embargo, hay perturbaciones en varias rutas”, dijo la Network Rail Scotland.

Es demasiado pronto para confirmar la naturaleza exacta y la gravedad del incidente y más detalles estarán disponibles una vez que se conozcan”, agregó en un tuit.

Sin embargo, más tarde se confirmó la cifra: tres muertos y seis heridos.

En tanto, el secretario de Transporte del Reino Unido, Grant Shapps, dijo que tuvo una reunión urgente con Network Rail sobre el incidente.

El Gobierno británico brindará todo su apoyo. Mis pensamientos están con los involucrados y sus familias”, tuiteó Shapps.