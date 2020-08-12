El descarrilamiento de un tren en el noreste de Escocia habría dejado al menos tres muertos y varios heridos, algunos de ellos de gravedad, en lo que fue calificado por las autoridades locales como un incidente “extremadamente serio”.
El tren se accidentó a eso de las 09:30 horas (locales) del miércoles, y se tenían informes de “heridos graves”, de acuerdo con la primera ministra escocesa, Nicola Sturgeon.
“Es un incidente extremadamente grave”, dijo la funcionaria en Twitter.
This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/veKAgMwZ36
— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020
Imágenes difundidas por medios internacionales mostraban columnas de humano desprendiéndose del lugar del accidente, en una zona montañosa de Escocia, donde llegaron varios vehículos de rescate y un helicóptero.
El tren no era visible.
A passenger train has derailed in northeast Scotland. There are reports of serious injuries and pictures show smoke billowing from the scene. @MaxFosterCNN reports. https://t.co/KSmz71DxN9 pic.twitter.com/fa4BppNJwc
— CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2020
Según fuentes citadas por CNN, había 12 personas a bordo del tren: seis pasajeros y seis miembros del personal.
La locomotora del tren y tres vagones se descarrilaron y se deslizaron por un terraplén.
Lluvias torrenciales
Por su parte, la policía de transporte británico precisó en Twitter que el tren descarriló en la localidad de Stonehaven, en Aberdeenshire.
We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.
Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.
All further updates will be shared here.
— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020
Fuertes lluvias cayeron en la noche de martes a miércoles en Escocia, generando inundaciones en la zona y retrasos en el tráfico ferroviario.
“Nuestros equipos han trabajado toda la noche para tratar de mantener la red abierta, pese a las lluvias torrenciales y rayos. Sin embargo, hay perturbaciones en varias rutas”, dijo la Network Rail Scotland.
We are working alongside the emergency services to respond to an incident involving a train near Stonehaven. It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known.
— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 12, 2020
“Es demasiado pronto para confirmar la naturaleza exacta y la gravedad del incidente y más detalles estarán disponibles una vez que se conozcan”, agregó en un tuit.
Sin embargo, más tarde se confirmó la cifra: tres muertos y seis heridos.
En tanto, el secretario de Transporte del Reino Unido, Grant Shapps, dijo que tuvo una reunión urgente con Network Rail sobre el incidente.
“El Gobierno británico brindará todo su apoyo. Mis pensamientos están con los involucrados y sus familias”, tuiteó Shapps.
Just met urgently with @networkrail for a briefing on Stonehaven derailment. British Transport Police & Network Rail are on location, along with rail workers who were nearby. The UK Government will provide every support. My thoughts are with those involved and their families.
— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 12, 2020