Critics Choice Awards 2021: ellos son los ganadores

El Taye Diggs dirigió el evento de los Critics Choice Awards 2021, mientras que estrellas como Gal Gadot, Zendaya y otros participaron en la entrega de premios.

La edición de la ceremonia se realizó desde el Barkes Hangar de Santa Mónica (California) y este tuvo momentos presenciales y algunos remotos debido a la pandemia del COVID-19.

Los ganadores de las categorías más importantes fueron:

Mejor película

5 Sangres

La Madre del Blues

Mank

Minari

Noticias del gran mundo

Nomadland (Ganador)

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mejor director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Spike Lee, 5 Sangres

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Ganadora)

Mejor Actor

Ben Affleck

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman (Ganador)

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Delroy Lindo

Gary Oldman

Steven Yeun

Mejor Actriz

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Sidney Flanigan

Vanessa Kirby

Frances McDormand

Carey Mulligan (Ganadora)

Zendaya

Mejor actor de reparto

Chadwick Boseman

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya (GANADOR)

Bill Murray

Leslie Odom Jr

Paul Raci

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova (GANADORA)

Ellen Burstyn

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Amanda Seyfried

Youn Yuh-jung

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Ryder Allen

Ibrahima Gueye

Alan Kim (Ganador)

Talia Ryder

Caoilinn Springall

Helena Zengel

Mejor ensamble actoral

5 Sangres

Judas and the Black Messiah

La madre del blues

Minari

One Night in Miami

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (Ganador)

Mejor fotografía

5 Sangres– Newton Thomas Sigel

First Cow – Christopher Blauvelt

Mank– Erik Messerschmidt

Minari – Lachlan Milne

Noticias del gran mundo– Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland– Joshua James Richards (Ganador)

Tenet – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

La madre del blues – Ann Roth (Ganadora)

Mank – Trish Summerville

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Suzie Harman, Robert Worley

Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner

Mejor edición

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos

Mank (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Tenet (Warner Bros) – Jennifer Lame

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten (Ganador)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Emma

Hillbilly, una Elegía Rural

La Madre del Blues (Ganadora)

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Mejores efectos visuales

Greyhound

El Hombre Invisible

Mank

Cielo de Medianoche

Mulan

Tenet (Ganador)

Mujer Maravilla 1984

Mejor canción

Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga – “Husavik (My Home Town)”

La vida ante sí – “Io Si (Seen)”

Judas and the Black Messiah – “Fight for You” (Ganadora)

One Night in Miami – “Speak Now”

The Outpost – “Everybody Cries”

The United States vs. Billie Holiday – “Tigress & Tweed”

Mejor película extranjera

Druk

Collective

La Llorona

La vida ante sí

Minari (Ganadora)

Two of Us

Mejor película de comedia

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Rapera a los 40

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

Palm Springs (Ganadora)

El Baile

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

‘Better Call Saul’

‘The Crown’ (Ganador)

‘The Good Fight’

‘Lovecraft Country’

‘The Mandalorian’

‘Ozark’

‘Perry Mason’

‘This Is Us’

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’

Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’

Jonathan Majors, ‘Lovecraft Country’

Josh O’Connor, ‘The Crown’ (Ganador)

Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’

Matthew Rhys, ‘Perry Mason’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski, ‘The Good Fight’

Olivia Colman, ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin, ‘The Crown’ (Ganadora)

Claire Danes, ‘Homeland’

Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’

Jurnee Smollett, ‘Lovecraft Country’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, ‘Better Call Saul’

Justin Hartley, ‘This Is Us’

John Lithgow, ‘Perry Mason’

Tobias Menzies, ‘The Crown’

Tom Pelphrey, ‘Ozark’

Michael K. Williams, ‘Lovecraft Country’ (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, ‘The Crown’ (GANADORA)

Cynthia Erivo, ‘The Outsider’

Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’

Janet McTeer, ‘Ozark’

Wunmi Mosaku, ‘Lovecraft Country’

Rhea Seehorn, ‘Better Call Saul’

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

‘Better Things’

‘The Flight Attendant’

‘Mom’

‘PEN15’

‘Ramy’

‘Schitt’s Creek’

‘Ted Lasso’ (Ganador)

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hank Azaria, ‘Brockmire’

Matt Berry, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Nicholas Hoult, ‘The Great’

Eugene Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ (Ganador)

Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon, ‘Better Things’

Christina Applegate, ‘Dead to Me’

Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’

Natasia Demetriou, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Catherine O’Hara, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (Ganadora)

Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

William Fichtner, ‘Mom’

Harvey Guillén, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Daniel Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (Ganador)

Alex Newell, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Mark Proksch, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Andrew Rannells, ‘Black Monday’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lecy Goranson, ‘The Conners’

Rita Moreno, ‘One Day at a Time’

Annie Murphy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Ashley Park, ‘Emily in Paris’

Jaime Pressly, ‘Mom’

Hannah Waddingham, ‘Ted Lasso’ (Ganadora)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

‘I May Destroy You’

‘Mrs. America’

‘Normal People’

‘The Plot Against America’

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (Ganadora)

‘Small Axe’

‘The Undoing’

‘Unorthodox’

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

John Boyega, ‘Small Axe’ (Ganador)

Hugh Grant, ‘The Undoing’

Paul Mescal, ‘Normal People’

Chris Rock, ‘Fargo’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘I Know This Much is True’

Morgan Spector, ‘The Plot Against America’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Cate Blanchett, ‘Mrs. America’

Michaela Coel, ‘I May Destroy You’

Daisy Edgar-Jones, ‘Normal People’

Shira Haas, ‘Unorthodox’

Anya Taylor-Joy, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (Ganadora)

Tessa Thompson, ‘Sylvie’s Love’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Daveed Diggs, ‘The Good Lord Bird’

Joshua Caleb Johnson, ‘The Good Lord Bird’

Dylan McDermott, ‘Hollywood’

Donald Sutherland, ‘The Undoing’ (Ganador)

Glynn Turman, ‘Fargo’

John Turturro, ‘The Plot Against America’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Uzo Aduba, ‘Mrs. America’ (Ganadora)

Betsy Brandt, ‘Soulmates’

Marielle Heller, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Margo Martindale, ‘Mrs. America’

Winona Ryder, ‘The Plot Against America’

Tracey Ullman, ‘Mrs. America’

MEJOR TALK SHOW

‘Desus & Mero’

‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (Ganador)

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

‘Red Table Talk’

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

‘Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia’ (Ganadora – empate)

‘Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty’

‘Hannah Gadsby: Douglas’

‘Marc Maron: End Times Fun’

‘Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything’

‘Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill’ (Ganador – empate)