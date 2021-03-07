Critics Choice Awards 2021: ellos son los ganadores

El Taye Diggs dirigió el evento de los Critics Choice Awards 2021, mientras que estrellas como Gal Gadot, Zendaya y otros participaron en la entrega de premios.
La edición de la ceremonia se realizó desde el Barkes Hangar de Santa Mónica (California) y este tuvo momentos presenciales y algunos remotos debido a la pandemia del COVID-19.
Los ganadores de las categorías más importantes fueron:
Mejor película
5 Sangres
La Madre del Blues
Mank
Minari
Noticias del gran mundo
Nomadland (Ganador)
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mejor director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Spike Lee, 5 Sangres
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Ganadora)
Mejor Actor
Ben Affleck
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman (Ganador)
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Delroy Lindo
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun
Mejor Actriz
Viola Davis
Andra Day
Sidney Flanigan
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan (Ganadora)
Zendaya
Mejor actor de reparto
Chadwick Boseman
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya (GANADOR)
Bill Murray
Leslie Odom Jr
Paul Raci
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova (GANADORA)
Ellen Burstyn
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Youn Yuh-jung
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Ryder Allen
Ibrahima Gueye
Alan Kim (Ganador)
Talia Ryder
Caoilinn Springall
Helena Zengel
Mejor ensamble actoral
5 Sangres
Judas and the Black Messiah
La madre del blues
Minari
One Night in Miami
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (Ganador)
Mejor fotografía
5 Sangres– Newton Thomas Sigel
First Cow – Christopher Blauvelt
Mank– Erik Messerschmidt
Minari – Lachlan Milne
Noticias del gran mundo– Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland– Joshua James Richards (Ganador)
Tenet – Hoyte Van Hoytema
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
La madre del blues – Ann Roth (Ganadora)
Mank – Trish Summerville
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
The Personal History of David Copperfield – Suzie Harman, Robert Worley
Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner
Mejor edición
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos
Mank (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Tenet (Warner Bros) – Jennifer Lame
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten (Ganador)
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Emma
Hillbilly, una Elegía Rural
La Madre del Blues (Ganadora)
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Mejores efectos visuales
Greyhound
El Hombre Invisible
Mank
Cielo de Medianoche
Mulan
Tenet (Ganador)
Mujer Maravilla 1984
Mejor canción
Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga – “Husavik (My Home Town)”
La vida ante sí – “Io Si (Seen)”
Judas and the Black Messiah – “Fight for You” (Ganadora)
One Night in Miami – “Speak Now”
The Outpost – “Everybody Cries”
The United States vs. Billie Holiday – “Tigress & Tweed”
Mejor película extranjera
Druk
Collective
La Llorona
La vida ante sí
Minari (Ganadora)
Two of Us
Mejor película de comedia
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Rapera a los 40
The King of Staten Island
On the Rocks
Palm Springs (Ganadora)
El Baile
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
‘Better Call Saul’
‘The Crown’ (Ganador)
‘The Good Fight’
‘Lovecraft Country’
‘The Mandalorian’
‘Ozark’
‘Perry Mason’
‘This Is Us’
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’
Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’
Jonathan Majors, ‘Lovecraft Country’
Josh O’Connor, ‘The Crown’ (Ganador)
Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’
Matthew Rhys, ‘Perry Mason’
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Christine Baranski, ‘The Good Fight’
Olivia Colman, ‘The Crown’
Emma Corrin, ‘The Crown’ (Ganadora)
Claire Danes, ‘Homeland’
Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’
Jurnee Smollett, ‘Lovecraft Country’
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Jonathan Banks, ‘Better Call Saul’
Justin Hartley, ‘This Is Us’
John Lithgow, ‘Perry Mason’
Tobias Menzies, ‘The Crown’
Tom Pelphrey, ‘Ozark’
Michael K. Williams, ‘Lovecraft Country’ (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Gillian Anderson, ‘The Crown’ (GANADORA)
Cynthia Erivo, ‘The Outsider’
Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’
Janet McTeer, ‘Ozark’
Wunmi Mosaku, ‘Lovecraft Country’
Rhea Seehorn, ‘Better Call Saul’
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
‘Better Things’
‘The Flight Attendant’
‘Mom’
‘PEN15’
‘Ramy’
‘Schitt’s Creek’
‘Ted Lasso’ (Ganador)
‘What We Do in the Shadows’
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Hank Azaria, ‘Brockmire’
Matt Berry, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Nicholas Hoult, ‘The Great’
Eugene Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ (Ganador)
Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy’
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Pamela Adlon, ‘Better Things’
Christina Applegate, ‘Dead to Me’
Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’
Natasia Demetriou, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Catherine O’Hara, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (Ganadora)
Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
William Fichtner, ‘Mom’
Harvey Guillén, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Daniel Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (Ganador)
Alex Newell, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’
Mark Proksch, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Andrew Rannells, ‘Black Monday’
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Lecy Goranson, ‘The Conners’
Rita Moreno, ‘One Day at a Time’
Annie Murphy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Ashley Park, ‘Emily in Paris’
Jaime Pressly, ‘Mom’
Hannah Waddingham, ‘Ted Lasso’ (Ganadora)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
‘I May Destroy You’
‘Mrs. America’
‘Normal People’
‘The Plot Against America’
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (Ganadora)
‘Small Axe’
‘The Undoing’
‘Unorthodox’
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
John Boyega, ‘Small Axe’ (Ganador)
Hugh Grant, ‘The Undoing’
Paul Mescal, ‘Normal People’
Chris Rock, ‘Fargo’
Mark Ruffalo, ‘I Know This Much is True’
Morgan Spector, ‘The Plot Against America’
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Cate Blanchett, ‘Mrs. America’
Michaela Coel, ‘I May Destroy You’
Daisy Edgar-Jones, ‘Normal People’
Shira Haas, ‘Unorthodox’
Anya Taylor-Joy, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (Ganadora)
Tessa Thompson, ‘Sylvie’s Love’
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Daveed Diggs, ‘The Good Lord Bird’
Joshua Caleb Johnson, ‘The Good Lord Bird’
Dylan McDermott, ‘Hollywood’
Donald Sutherland, ‘The Undoing’ (Ganador)
Glynn Turman, ‘Fargo’
John Turturro, ‘The Plot Against America’
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Uzo Aduba, ‘Mrs. America’ (Ganadora)
Betsy Brandt, ‘Soulmates’
Marielle Heller, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Margo Martindale, ‘Mrs. America’
Winona Ryder, ‘The Plot Against America’
Tracey Ullman, ‘Mrs. America’
MEJOR TALK SHOW
‘Desus & Mero’
‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (Ganador)
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
‘Red Table Talk’
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
‘Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia’ (Ganadora – empate)
‘Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty’
‘Hannah Gadsby: Douglas’
‘Marc Maron: End Times Fun’
‘Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything’
‘Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill’ (Ganador – empate)