¡Es oficial! Revelan las películas, actores y actrices nominados a los Oscar 2021

Cada año, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas reconoce la excelencia de los profesionales de la industria cinematográfica. Actores, actrices, directores, productores, escritores, sonidistas, maquillistas y todo lo relacionado a las mejores películas de la temporada.
Los premios Oscar son considerados el máximo honor en el cine y es una de las galas más relevantes y prestigiosas. Finalmente se ha dado a conocer el listado oficial de nominados en las diferentes categorías y aquí podrá conocerlo.
Este año los Oscar 2021 se llevarán a cabo el domingo 25 de abril. Se espera que la gala continúe con una dinámica híbrida, con algunos invitados y presentadores de manera presencial y el resto de nominados de manera virtual, desde casa.
Listado completo de nominados a los Oscar 2021
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “The Father”
- “Judas ant The Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”
- David Fincher – “Mank”
- Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”
- Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
- Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
MEJOR ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
- Gary Oldman – “Mank”
- Steven Yeun – “Minari”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman – “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Leslie Odom, JR. – “One Night in Miami…”
- Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
- Lakeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Fight for you” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Hear my voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Husavik” – “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
- “Io sì (seen)” – “The Life Ahead (La vita Davanti a Se)”
- “Speak now” – “One Night in Miami…”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- “Onward”
- “Over The Moon”
- “A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwakers”
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- “Emma”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Pinocchio”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- “Love and Monsters”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mulan”
- “The One and Only Ivan”
- “Tenet”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- “Another Round”
- “Better Days”
- “Collective”
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
- “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “My Octopus Teacher”
- “Time”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- “Emma” – Alezandra Byrne
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ann Roth
- “Mank” – Trish Summerville
- “Mulan” – Bina Daigeler
- “Pinocchio” – Massimo Cantini Parrini
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Minari”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “One Night in Miami…”
- “The White Tiger”