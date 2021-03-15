Radio en línea

Noticia Nacional

¡Es oficial! Revelan las películas, actores y actrices nominados a los Oscar 2021

La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas ha dado a conocer el listado oficial de todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías de los premios Oscar 2021.

15 marzo, 2021 7:01 am
Paula Peinado
Cada año, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas reconoce la excelencia de los profesionales de la industria cinematográfica. Actores, actrices, directores, productores, escritores, sonidistas, maquillistas y todo lo relacionado a las mejores películas de la temporada.

Los premios Oscar son considerados el máximo honor en el cine y es una de las galas más relevantes y prestigiosas. Finalmente se ha dado a conocer el listado oficial de nominados en las diferentes categorías y aquí podrá conocerlo.

Este año los Oscar 2021 se llevarán a cabo el domingo 25 de abril. Se espera que la gala continúe con una dinámica híbrida, con algunos invitados y presentadores de manera presencial y el resto de nominados de manera virtual, desde casa.

Listado completo de nominados a los Oscar 2021

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “The Father”
  • “Judas ant The Black Messiah”
  • “Mank”
  • “Minari”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Sound of metal”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”
  • David Fincher – “Mank”
  • Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”
  • Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
  • Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
  • Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
  • Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
  • Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
  • Gary Oldman – “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun – “Minari”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
  • Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • Olivia Colman – “The Father”
  • Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
  • Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Leslie Odom, JR. – “One Night in Miami…”
  • Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
  • Lakeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Fight for you” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • “Hear my voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • “Husavik” – “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
  • “Io sì (seen)” – “The Life Ahead (La vita Davanti a Se)”
  • “Speak now” – “One Night in Miami…”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • “Onward”
  • “Over The Moon”
  • “A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
  • “Soul”
  • “Wolfwakers”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • “Emma”
  • “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • “Mank”
  • “Pinocchio”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • “Love and Monsters”
  • “The Midnight Sky”
  • “Mulan”
  • “The One and Only Ivan”
  • “Tenet”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

  • “Another Round”
  • “Better Days”
  • “Collective”
  • “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
  • “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • “Collective”
  • “Crip Camp”
  • “The Mole Agent”
  • “My Octopus Teacher”
  • “Time”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • “Emma” – Alezandra Byrne
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ann Roth
  • “Mank” – Trish Summerville
  • “Mulan” – Bina Daigeler
  • “Pinocchio” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • “Da 5 Bloods”
  • “Mank”
  • “Minari”
  • “News of the World”
  • “Soul”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • “Minari”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Sound of Metal”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
  • “The Father”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “One Night in Miami…”
  • “The White Tiger”
