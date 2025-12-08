Nominados a los Golden Globes 2026: Lista Completa

La temporada de premios arranca oficialmente. Este lunes se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en donde se premia a lo mejor del cine internacional.
Como muchos expertos lo anticipaban, la película de ‘Frankenstein’ de Guillermo del Toro competirá en diversas categorías regresando al famoso director a las grandes ligas del séptimo arte.
Los Golden Globes marcan el arranque definitivo de la temporada de galardones y popularmente considerados como la antesala de los Oscar.
Otorgados por unos 450 miembros de la prensa extranjera, procedentes de más de 90 países, se entregarán el próximo 11 de enero de 2026.
Este años figuran latinos dentro de las nominaciones como Guillermo del Toro y su reciente versión de Frankenstein, que logran candidatura a mejor director; así el guatemalteco Oscar Isaac, quien está nominado en la categoría de Mejor actor Drama por Frankenstein, también Diego Luna, mejor actor de serie de drama por Andor.
Cine
Mejor película - drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It was just an accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor actriz en drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, Caza de brujas
- Tessa Thomson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry Baby
Mejor actor en drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen, Deliver me From Nowhere
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor actriz en comedia o musical
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament Of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actor en comedia o musical
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo Dicaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie
Mejor canción
- "Dream as One," Avatar: Fire and Ash
- "Golden," KPop Demon Hunters
- "I Lied to You" Sinners
- "No Place Like Home" Wicked: For Good
- "The Girl in the Bubble" Wicked: For Good
- "Train Dreams" Train Dreams
Mejor guion
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- No Other Choice (South Korea)
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sound of Falling (Germany)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
- Sirāt (Spain)
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor película - Comedia o musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No other choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- Una batalla tras otra
Mejor logro cinemático y de taquilla
- Avatar: Fuego y ceniza
- F1: La película
- KPOP Demon Hunters
- Misión imposible: Sentencia final
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked. Parte 2
- Zootrópolis 2
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor actriz de drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Mejor actor de drama
- Sterling K. Brown, 'Paradise'
- Diego Luna, 'Andor'
- Gary Oldman, 'Slow Horses'
- Mark Ruffalo, 'Task'
- Adam Scott, 'Severance'
- Noah Wyle, 'The Pitt'
Mejor actor secundario
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor de miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Mejor actriz de miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Studio
Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor actuación en monólogo
- Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
- Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)
- Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
- Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)
- Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)
- Call Her Daddy (Siriusxm)
- Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
- The Mel Robbins Podcast (Siriusxm)
- Smartless (Siriusxm)
- Up First (Npr (National Public Radio)