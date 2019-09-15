“No al photoshop por favor y gracias”, con ese mensaje la cantante Demi Lovato defiende sus reveladoras publicaciones con imágenes sin retoques.
La polémica comenzó hace unas semanas cuando la artista empezó a renegarse a hacerle mejoras a sus fotografías como una muestra de amor propio.
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ 💙
Enfrenta “su mayor miedo”
Justo en los primeros días del mes, Demi aseguraba que hacía público “su mayor miedo” al mostrar su cuerpo al natural.
En una fotografía posando con un traje de baño estampado, saliendo del agua, y donde son visibles sus piernas con celulitis y un tono bronceado, expresaba su sentir.
La hizo acompañar con un texto donde se exponía así misma. “Sí las otras fotografías con bikini fueron editadas” aceptaba a la comunidad de usuarios más grande, donde las figuras ideales son tendencia y abarcan la mayor parte de popularidad.
La cantante ha confesado todo. Ahora dice que está cansada de avergonzarse de su cuerpo y eso la ha llevado a mostrar su cuerpo tal cual es.
“Yo espero inspirar a alguien hoy a apreciar su cuerpo también”, continúa el mensaje.
Como era de esperarse, inmediatamente su publicación recibió una lluvia de comentarios a favor debido al contenido de su mensaje.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Lo hace una vez más
Nuevamente, y como era de esperarse, una nueva publicación, esta vez en bikini, está causando revolución.
“No al photoshop por favor y gracias”, se lee en el mensaje, y donde se le observa con una pose provocativa refiriéndose de nuevo a la aceptación de sí misma.
“¡No al photoshop! Todo naturalmente hermoso. Muchas gracias”, “Te ves muy bien, sigue cuidándote”, son algunos de los diversos comentarios desde distintas partes del mundo.
Su publicación supera ya los 3 millones de “me gusta” y sigue acumulando los característicos emojis de aprobación.
Abrió su corazón
La cantante, que se rehabilitó por su adicción a las drogas, busca enviar un nuevo mensaje y aconseja a sus fans a que se amen también. A la vez, ha compartido que está trabajando en su nueva apuesta musical tras ausentarse de los escenarios.
“Estoy trabajando en nuevo material. Solo para que todo el mundo esté claro …No me entusiasma mi apariencia, PERO la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar también su cuerpo.”
Con su música ha logrado sobresalir. La artista recibió un gran respaldo cuando acudió a un centro de rehabilitación. Pese al tropiezo en su carrera, en esa ocasión como en esta tuvo el respaldo de sus fanáticos.
Aquí uno de sus vídeos con más de 418 millones de vistas: