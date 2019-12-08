Nota de EU89.7
Así lucen en bikini y calzoneta las 5 finalistas de Miss Universo

Por Sandy Sandoval
De 90 participantes en el concurso de belleza más grande del mundo, ellas son las cinco finalistas de Miss Universo 2019.

Tras lucir sus diferentes galas en traje de noche, típico, bikini, ellas son las modelos más hermosas del mundo:

Miss México – Sofía Aragón

 

Miss Sudáfrica – Zozibini Tunzi

 

 

Miss Tailandia, Paweens Drouin

Miss Colombia – Gabriela Tafur 

Backstage smiles ✨

Miss Puerto Rico – Madison Anderson Berríos

 

