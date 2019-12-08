Así lucían las cinco finalistas de Miss Universo en trajes de baño.
De 90 participantes en el concurso de belleza más grande del mundo, ellas son las cinco finalistas de Miss Universo 2019.
Tras lucir sus diferentes galas en traje de noche, típico, bikini, ellas son las modelos más hermosas del mundo:
Miss México – Sofía Aragón
Miss Sudáfrica – Zozibini Tunzi
Miss Tailandia, Paweens Drouin
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much for your support! Here are some of my favorite photos from yesterday's swimsuit section of #MissUniverse2019 preliminaries ❤️ Will be posting more with my evening gown and national costume soon! Heading to rehearsals now. Have a great day everyone 😄 Swimsuit: @G.Sonsie Shoes: @ChineseLaundry #ChineseLaundry Location: @ATLMarriottMarq #MissUniverseThailand2019 #MissUniverse #prelims #THAILAND
A post shared by Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin (@paweensuda) on
Miss Colombia – Gabriela Tafur
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gabriela Tafur (@gabrielatafur) on
Miss Puerto Rico – Madison Anderson Berríos
View this post on Instagram
Not all classrooms have four walls… 🌿🍃 . . . . . . . . Photographer: @schaefferstudios Production: @grpworldgroup Styling: @styleiam | @peixotowear @ettika Hair: @edwinirizarrynyc Makeup: @grisellemua Casting: Director: @freddyriosfr Location:@elblokvieques
A post shared by Madis🦋n (@madisonandersonberrios) on
También le puede interesar: ►Actual Miss Universo posa sin maquillaje y un detalle de su rostro genera polémica