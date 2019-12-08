En el 2017 y 2018 las candidatas de Sudáfrica se han posicionado entre las finalistas de Miss Universo.
Zozibini Tunzi, candidata de Miss Sudáfrica, se ha convertido en Miss Universo 2019.
La joven de 26 años mide 1.78 m. Se graduó con una licenciatura en Relaciones Públicas y Gestión de Imágenes en 2018.
Se corona ganadora
Tras el llamado de las 3 finalistas: México, Sudáfrica y Puerto Rico, se escogió a Zozibini Tunzi como la Miss Universo 2019 en la gala celebrada en Atlanta, Georgia.
La nueva reina de la belleza mundial recibió la corona de Catriona Gray, Miss Universo 2018. Mientras que México quedó como segunda finalista y Puerto Rico como virreina universal.
Así luce la nueva Miss Universo 2019:
Phoenix Rising! 🔥 #missSouthAfrica #MissUniverse
I stand on the shoulders of giants, the women that came before me. They ran so that I could walk and I’m proud to be part of a sisterhood of women that have inspired millions including myself to be their true and authentic selves. P.S. I’m sure you guys still remember this dress and the incredible woman who wore it! Hopefully some of it’s magic rubbed off on me!?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦
It’s in the reach of my arms, The span of my hips, The stride of my step, The curl of my lips. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me – Maya Angelou 📷 @regular_obby 💄 @reneedewitmakeupartist Hair @lajawihair 👙 @tracyb_swimwear 📍 @longbeachmauritius
