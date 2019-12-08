Nota de EU89.7
Así luce la nueva Miss Universo 2019: Sudáfrica

En el 2017 y 2018 las candidatas de Sudáfrica se han posicionado entre las finalistas de Miss Universo.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Zozibini Tunzi, candidata de Miss Sudáfrica, se ha convertido en Miss Universo 2019.

La joven de 26 años mide 1.78 m. Se graduó con una licenciatura en Relaciones Públicas y Gestión de Imágenes en 2018.

Se corona ganadora

Tras el llamado de las 3 finalistas: México, Sudáfrica y Puerto Rico, se escogió a Zozibini Tunzi como la Miss Universo 2019 en la gala celebrada en Atlanta, Georgia.

La nueva reina de la belleza mundial recibió la corona de Catriona Gray, Miss Universo 2018. Mientras que México quedó como segunda finalista y Puerto Rico como virreina universal.

Así luce la nueva Miss Universo 2019:

