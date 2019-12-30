Nota de EU89.7
¡Cómo dos gotas de agua! Hija de Milla Jovovich sorprende con su belleza

La famosa actriz de Resident Evil publicó una fotografía con la que ha sorprendido a sus seguidores.

La actriz ganó más fama al ser la protagonista de la saga de Resident Evil. Tras su éxito su belleza dejo boquiabiertos a millones de fans y ahora muestra a su hija quien luce igual a ella.

Milla Jovovich colocó en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía suya con la que ha sorprendido a sus seguidores. Ella aparece junto a su hija Ever Anderson Jovovich y ha llamado la atención porque son idénticas.

Ever Anderson Jovovich tiene 12 años y en pocas ocasiones Milla Jovovich, su madre, publica en sus redes sociales fotografías de ella.

En esta ocasión lo hizo y pronto se viralizó.

Desea seguir los pasos de su madre

Según varios medios internacionales, la pequeña Ever se está interesando por formar parte del mundo del espectáculo.

Formó parte de la película Resident Evil: Capítulo Final en 2016.

Ever también es hija del director de cine Paul W.S. Anderson, esposo de Milla Jovovich. Sin duda la adolescente tendrá un buen futuro en el mundo del espectáculo.

Por su lado, Milla está esperando un bebé y tiene otra niña de cuatro años. La actriz originaria de Ucrania tiene 44 años y además de Resident Evil ha protagonizado “El quinto elemento“, “Survivor” y “Zoolander 2“.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone! We've had the most wonderful time with our friends and family, cooking, wrapping gifts and catching up! I'm so grateful to have such wonderful people in our lives, to be expecting a new life in the new year and that all my closest are healthy and happy. It was so lovely to see our family traditions being carried out year after year. My husband and our youngest sat down in front of the fire to burn her letter to Santa and it was so magical seeing how excited but at the same time hushed and reverent she was with the ritual of it all. It reminded me of when our eldest was that age and she and her father did the same together. These moments are so special and gorgeous! It makes me so emotional writing about it!😭😆I send you all so much love over the holidays and wish you all the health and happiness you deserve! Xoxo m❤️

