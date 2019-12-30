La famosa actriz de Resident Evil publicó una fotografía con la que ha sorprendido a sus seguidores.
La actriz ganó más fama al ser la protagonista de la saga de Resident Evil. Tras su éxito su belleza dejo boquiabiertos a millones de fans y ahora muestra a su hija quien luce igual a ella.
Milla Jovovich colocó en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía suya con la que ha sorprendido a sus seguidores. Ella aparece junto a su hija Ever Anderson Jovovich y ha llamado la atención porque son idénticas.
Ever Anderson Jovovich tiene 12 años y en pocas ocasiones Milla Jovovich, su madre, publica en sus redes sociales fotografías de ella.
En esta ocasión lo hizo y pronto se viralizó.
Having the most beautiful Saturday with my amazing kiddo! Sorry I haven’t been posting but I’ve been in complete social media shutdown lately. Just busy being a pregnant mommy, but I have so many great pictures I’ve taken in the interim that I need to post and share with you all. I actually got a new printer and I’ve been printing a bunch of family pics in large format and framing them, so just trying to get things done while there is still pre newborn baby peace in the house😂. Anyway, I hope you’re all having a gorgeous weekend and I send you all my love!❤️❤️❤️
Desea seguir los pasos de su madre
Según varios medios internacionales, la pequeña Ever se está interesando por formar parte del mundo del espectáculo.
Formó parte de la película Resident Evil: Capítulo Final en 2016.
Behind the scenes on Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. It was amazing watching Ever embody the Red Queen character at such a young age. She had just turned 8 and was memorizing more dialogue than anyone else in the movie. She was so sad on her last day of filming, you can see on the last few pics that she was crying poor one because she didn’t want to be done. We can’t wait to reveal Ever’s next film project in 2020 to everyone! Its a secret for the moment, but I know you’re all gonna love it!! #residentevil #redqueen #evergabo #evergaboanderson
Ever también es hija del director de cine Paul W.S. Anderson, esposo de Milla Jovovich. Sin duda la adolescente tendrá un buen futuro en el mundo del espectáculo.
Por su lado, Milla está esperando un bebé y tiene otra niña de cuatro años. La actriz originaria de Ucrania tiene 44 años y además de Resident Evil ha protagonizado “El quinto elemento“, “Survivor” y “Zoolander 2“.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone! We’ve had the most wonderful time with our friends and family, cooking, wrapping gifts and catching up! I’m so grateful to have such wonderful people in our lives, to be expecting a new life in the new year and that all my closest are healthy and happy. It was so lovely to see our family traditions being carried out year after year. My husband and our youngest sat down in front of the fire to burn her letter to Santa and it was so magical seeing how excited but at the same time hushed and reverent she was with the ritual of it all. It reminded me of when our eldest was that age and she and her father did the same together. These moments are so special and gorgeous! It makes me so emotional writing about it!😭😆I send you all so much love over the holidays and wish you all the health and happiness you deserve! Xoxo m❤️ #family #happyholidays
