Chet Hanks, uno de los hijos de Tom Hanks, confirmó que sus padres dieron positivo a pruebas de coronavirus y a que permanecen hospitalizados en Australia, pero aseguró que se encuentran bien anímicamente.
A través de redes sociales, Chet agradeció el apoyo y buenos deseos para sus padres. Además, indicó que los dos están en Australia porque su padre estaba filmando una película allá.
“Hablé por teléfono con los dos y ambos están bien, no se sienten tan enfermos, no están mal y están recibiendo toda la atención que requieren”, aseguró el hijo del histrión.
Agradecen
Chet agradeció los mensajes de apoyo para su padres y aseguró que pronto superarán el padecimiento.
Colin, otro de los hijos de Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson, utilizó sus redes sociales para agradecer el apoyo mostrado a sus padres.
“Gracias a todos por su apoyo. Mis padres están recibiendo los cuidados necesarios en Australia y parece que ellos están haciendo las cosas bien”, dice el mensaje que compartió Colin.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Suspenden filmación de biopic de Elvis
Luego de que se confirmara que Tom Hanks y su esposa, Rita Wilson, padecen covid-19, la productora de la cinta, Warner Bros, decidió detener el rodaje, pues un personal del staff también dio positivo a una prueba de coronavirus.
“Nos informaron que un miembro de la compañía de nuestro largometraje de Elvis, que actualmente se encuentra en preproducción en Gold Coast, Australia, ha dado positivo por covid-19”, informó la empresa.
“Estamos trabajando estrechamente con las agencias de salud australianas para identificar y contactar con cualquier persona que pueda haber estado en contacto directo con esa persona. La salud y la seguridad de los miembros de nuestra empresa es siempre nuestra principal prioridad y estamos tomando precauciones para proteger a todos los que trabajan en nuestras producciones en todo el mundo. La persona que dio positivo por covid-19 actualmente está recibiendo tratamiento”.