Aunque las medidas para combatir el coronavirus en todo el mundo han sido extremas, la enfermedad ha llegado hasta a la realeza. El 25 de marzo se confirmó que el Príncipe Carlos ha dado positivo y esto ha despertado muchas reacciones.
Después de que el Príncipe Carlos diera positivo la Reina Isabel se ha encerrado en su castillo de Windsor, donde permanece en contacto únicamente con su asistente y su mayordomo, esto por su avanzada edad y como medida preventiva.
"We’re leading a campaign to fight back against this disease. To keep the economy growing, to make sure that humanity has access to the drugs and the treatments that we all need, and the UK is also at the front of the effort to back business, to back our economy, to make sure that we get through it. I know that today we are asking a lot of everybody. It is far more now than just washing your hands – though clearly washing your hands remains important. But I can tell you that across this country, people and businesses in my experience are responding with amazing energy and creativity to the challenge that we face, and I want to thank everybody for the part that you are playing and are going to play." – PM @borisjohnsonuk
Sigue trabajando
Sin embargo el encierro no le ha hecho abandonar sus labores reales ya que ha enviado un mensaje a través de una llamada telefónica que realizó con el primer ministro de Inglaterra, Boris Jhonson.
El mensaje de su madre
El mensaje de la Reina Isabel fue para rendir homenaje a los 450 voluntarios que dieron un paso adelante para apoyar al Servicio Nacional de Salud.
Esto para llevar a cabo tareas como transportar pacientes infectados al hospital y llevar comida y medicamentos a las personas en cuarentena.
El Secretario de Salud había pedido apoyo a la ciudadanía para cumplir estas tareas ya que el personal médico y hospitalario no era suficiente, sin embargo no entrarán en contacto directo con los infectados.
El propósito era reclutar a 250 mil voluntarios pero obtuvieron respuesta de 450 mil personas.
This week’s Charity Tuesday focus is on @stjohn_ambulance . The Queen is Patron of the organisation which provides first aid services and training to communities across the UK. . St John Ambulance is supporting the UK’s response to Coronavirus by: . – Fast-tracking volunteers with existing first aid qualifications and clinical skills into the organisation. – Continuing to educate the public about First Aid skills to help alleviate the pressure on the NHS. – Piloting the deployment of volunteers to hospital emergency departments. . Find out more about this organisation – which is supported entirely by volunteers and charitable donations – via our link in bio. . Photo 1: The Queen with members of the St John Ambulance Brigade in 1959. . Photo 2: Her Majesty presents a Golden Jubilee Award for Voluntary Service by Groups in the Community to volunteers from St John Ambulance HQ Transport Division in Northern Ireland in 2003. . Photo 3: The Queen meets St John Ambulance volunteers, at an event to mark the 900th anniversary of the Order of St John in 1999. . Copyright: all Press Association . #charitytuesday