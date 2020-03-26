Nota de EU89.7
Mia Khalifa muestra su increíble transformación tras dedicarse a la vida fitness

La presentadora y modelo ha compartido con sus fans el progreso que ha tenido desde que inició a tener una vida más saludable.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Tras retirarse de la industria de películas para adultos, Mia Khalifa ha dedicado más tiempo en su cuidado personal y ha trabajado duramente para tener un escultural cuerpo.

Aunque la libanesa ya poseía una figura envidiable, desde hace un tiempo la empresaria decidió ingresar a un gimnasio para tonificar su cuerpo y trabajar en una mejor condición física.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram ha brindado a sus seguidores videos donde muestra parte de sus rutinas de ejercicios, además habla sobre la alimentación balanceada que consume.

También Khalifa comparte fotografías donde se luce orgullosa del progreso que ha tenido desde que inició con su nueva vida.

Cuerpo tonificado

En sus recientes imágenes se puede ver a la joven lucir un abdomen de acero, unas piernas completamente tonificadas y unos brazos más fuertes.

Sus imágenes han cautivado a sus más de 19 millones de seguidores, quienes han felicitado a la actriz por su entrega y compromiso diario en el gimnasio.

