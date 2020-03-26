La presentadora y modelo ha compartido con sus fans el progreso que ha tenido desde que inició a tener una vida más saludable.
Tras retirarse de la industria de películas para adultos, Mia Khalifa ha dedicado más tiempo en su cuidado personal y ha trabajado duramente para tener un escultural cuerpo.
Aunque la libanesa ya poseía una figura envidiable, desde hace un tiempo la empresaria decidió ingresar a un gimnasio para tonificar su cuerpo y trabajar en una mejor condición física.
Need to get back in the torture chamber with @valdemarfredriksson ASAP 😫 @vfctraining
A través de su cuenta de Instagram ha brindado a sus seguidores videos donde muestra parte de sus rutinas de ejercicios, además habla sobre la alimentación balanceada que consume.
Before I get sentimental, lemme just urge you to order take out from @dialogue.sm, and @pasjoli.sm, and any/all of your neighborhood spots while they try and survive to serve you. We don’t have time to wait for government action, we have to do what we can, while we still can. Tonight was the twilight zone… Thank you @dcberan and your family at @dialogue.sm and @pasjoli.sm for getting creative during these times. As much as I love eating your caviar and chips in my pajamas, I’m counting down the days until I can sit in your dining rooms again. I have my heart set on being able to dine there with @robertsandberg on the night of our would-be-wedding this June ♥️
También Khalifa comparte fotografías donde se luce orgullosa del progreso que ha tenido desde que inició con su nueva vida.
The content that keeps the lights on 🙃 trained by @tycucarola.
Cuerpo tonificado
En sus recientes imágenes se puede ver a la joven lucir un abdomen de acero, unas piernas completamente tonificadas y unos brazos más fuertes.
Sus imágenes han cautivado a sus más de 19 millones de seguidores, quienes han felicitado a la actriz por su entrega y compromiso diario en el gimnasio.
Thank for the nomination, @julie_schott. Don’t judge me, Toulouse, it’s for a good cause. For every 1 post, @parade is donating $1 to @feedingamerica. If you haven’t gotten your hands on a pair of Parade’s yet, then post anyway and support ♥️ I nominate every bad bitch that’s stuck at home and reaching for content right now 😭
I haven’t showered in two days, this was the last time I wore something not elastic 😭
