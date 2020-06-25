Jessica Nigri ganó fama en una Comic-Con de San Diego cuando se vistió como una versión única y sensual de Pikachu.
La sexy cosplayer ha acumulado millones de seguidores en redes sociales luego de haber obtenido fama al vestirse muy sensual como el personaje amarillo de Pokémon.
F IN THE CHAT TO SAY GOODBYE TO YOUR CHILDHOODS #pikachu #pokemon
Desde entonces, Jessica Nigri ha realizado diferentes cosplays de muchos otros personajes de diferentes juegos de anime y video como Rikku de Final Fantasy X-2 y Yoko Littner de Gurren Lagann.
La hermosa cosplayer suele exhibir sus despampanantes curvas para el deleite de su audiencia. En poco tiempo, Jessica Nigri acumuló la cantidad de cuatro millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram.
🍃💰TOM NOOK💰🍃 🤑ITS TIME TO PAY YOUR DEBTS! 🤑SWIPE TO SEE THE FULL COSTUME! Who is the best villager in Animal Crossing?! I AM SO HAPPY TO SHARE WITH YOU ALL MY TOM NOOK COSPLAY! I made my own original design for the bikini, I made the bags and the lil sweater was RYANS that I added a bunch of stuff too! The ears were @littleluxies bear ears that I just painted! We also built a full ass GARDEN SET! Check out @jessica.jska to see it! #animalcrossingcosplay #tomnook Photo taken by @fakenerdboy edit by @beethyphotography
A sus 31 años, se ha convertido en la fantasía de muchos. Además de subir la temperatura con sus sensuales fotografías en bikini tiene un toque de erotismo que le pone los pelos de punta a cualquiera. Miles la idolatran por su escultural figura y creatividad a la hora de realizar cosplays.
“Me encantan todas tus fotos”, “Eres una divina”, “Súper sexy toda una fantasía”, “Parece un anime en carne y hueso”, “Te amo Jessica, no dejes de compartir fotos”, son algunos de los comentarios.
Algo que ha catapultado la fama de Nigri es que ella se involucra en responder a casi la mayoría de sus seguidores.
❤️😤THIS IS NOT THE WAY😤❤️ ✨✨Which do you like better!✨✨ I made a full bikini set to match the full Mando cosplay and BITCH I'M PROUD hahahah! We woke up at 4:30am to catch this sunrise the morning after the full Mandalorian shoot out on the Salt Flats in Death Valley! There were only 3 other people out there around this time of day! We walked about a mile onto the flats to get away from the edges and stood amongst 200square miles of natural salt! Once the sun peaked over those mountains, BOOM IT WAS SO WARM! It was so quiet, so calm and so worth doing again!! I really hope you guys like these photos coming! I have really been trying hard to bring you really unique on location shoots and HECK I HOPE YOU LOVE THEM AS MUCH AS I DO!! Photo edit : @beethyphotography Bikini and belt and accessories made by me! Riffle+blaster : 3d printed by @habiteer_workshop painted and finish by me! Helmet: JANGO helmet base with heavy mods and painting by me!
