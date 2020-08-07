La actriz conocida por sus papeles en ¿Quién es el jefe? o ¿Hechiceras? dio positivo a coronavirus y su estado de salud era delicado.
La actriz, activista y productora, Alyssa Milano dio positivo de COVID-19 (coronavirus), tras dos tests que arrojaron resultados negativos.
La famosa escribió una extensa publicación en su cuenta de Instagram en donde relató cómo vivió todo el proceso.
Alyssa, de 47 años, contó que padecía “todos los síntomas de COVID-19 posibles”, pero que el primer testeo no le dio positivo.
“Esta era yo el 2 de abril, luego de estar enferma durante dos semanas, nunca estuve así de enferma”, comentó acompañando su publicación con una fotografía en donde se le mira recostada en una cama con una máscara de oxígeno.
“Todo me dolía. Perdí el sentido del olfato. Sentía que un elefante estaba sentado sobre mi pecho. No podía respirar. No podía retener comida. Bajé de peso. Estaba confundida y tenía fiebre leve, con dolores de cabeza horribles”, agregó.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Debido a todos sus síntomas volvió a dar negativo a finales de marzo. Sin embargo las molestias seguían como dolores estomacales y dificultad para respirar, hasta vértigo.
La actriz narra que al ver que los síntomas no cesaban pero ya se sentía mejor, se realizó nuevamente el test por tercera vez. Desde las redes sociales anunció el resultado.
“Soy POSITIVA de anticuerpos de coronavirus, tuve Covid-19”, reveló. Ante la noticia cuestionó la eficacia del sistema de pruebas en Estados Unidos. “No sabemos los números reales”, expresó.
“Esto no es una mentira, yo sentí que me moría, por favor, cuídense, lávense las manos y mantengan la distancia social. No quiero que nadie se sienta como yo me sentí”, manifestó.
Tras recuperarse, la actriz Alyssa Milano contó que donará plasma para ayudar a los pacientes de riesgo e invitó a las personas que han padecido la enfermedad hacer lo mismo.
