Nota de EU89.7
Calendario de la fase de grupos de la UEFA Champions League 2020-2021

Conozca el detalle de los partidos de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones de Europa.

Por Christian Blanding
Publicado en

El jueves se realizó sorteo de la fase de grupos de la Champions League, en su temporada 2020-2021.

Y este viernes la UEFA ha oficializado el calendario de los partidos en cada uno de los grupos.

El Bayern de Múnich, vigente campeón, iniciará su andadura europea contra el Altético de Madrid el 21 de octubre.

Calendario de la fase de grupos

Primera jornada

Martes 20 de octubre:

Grupo E:

Chelsea (ENG) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Brujas (BEL)

Lazio (ITA) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Grupo G:

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Juventus (ITA)

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Ferenvcaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

París SG (FRA) – Manchester United (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

 

Miércoles 21 de octubre:

Grupo A:

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

Bayern Múnich (GER) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo B:

Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Oporto (POR)

Olympiakos (GRE) – Marsella (FRA)

Grupo D:

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Liverpool (ENG)

Midtjylland (DEN) – Atalanta (ITA)

Segunda jornada

Martes 27 octubre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo C:

Oporto (POR) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Marsella (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Atalanta (ITA) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Miércoles 28 octubre:

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Chelsea (ENG)

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Rennes (FRA)

Grupo F:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Zenit (RUS)

Brujas (BEL) – Lazio (ITA)

Grupo G:

Juventus (ITA) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – París SG (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Tercera jornada

Martes 3 noviembre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Oporto (POR) – Marsella (FRA)

Grupo D:

Midjtylland (DEN) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Atalanta (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG)

Miércoles 4 noviembre:

Grupo E:

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Chelsea (ENG) – Rennes (FRA)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Lazio (ITA)

Brujas (BEL) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Grupo G:

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – Juventus (ITA)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – Manchester United (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) – París SG (FRA)

Cuarta jornada

Martes, 24 de noviembre

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) – Chelsea (ENG)

Grupo F:

Lazio (ITA) – Zenit (RUS)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Brujas (BEL)

Grupo G:

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) – Ferencvaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

Manchester United (ENG) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

París SG (FRA) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Miércoles 25 noviembre:

Grupo A:

Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

Bayern Múnich (GER) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Grupo B:

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo C:

Olympiakos (GRE) – Manchester City (ENG)

Marsella (FRA) – Oporto (POR)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Atalanta (ITA)

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Quinta jornada

Martes 1 diciembre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Grupo C:

Marsella (FRA) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Oporto (POR) – Manchester City (ENG)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Atalanta (ITA) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Miércoles 2 diciembre:

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Rennes (FRA)

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Chelsea (ENG)

Grupo F:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Lazio (ITA)

Brujas (BEL) – Zenit (RUS)

Grupo G:

Juventus (ITA) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Manchester United (ENG) – París SG (FRA)

Sexta jornada

Martes 8 diciembre:

Grupo E:

Chelsea (ENG) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Rennes (FRA) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) – Brujas (BEL)

Grupo G:

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Juventus (ITA)

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Ferencvaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

París SG (FRA) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Manchester United (ENG)

Miércoles 9 diciembre:

Grupo A:

Bayern Múnich (GER) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo B:

Real Madrid (ESP) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Marsella (FRA)

Olympiakos (GRE) – Oporto (POR)

Grupo D:

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Atalanta (ITA)

Midtjylland (DEN) – Liverpool (ENG)

 

*Con información de AFP