¡Irreconocible! Captaron a la famosa luciendo un look totalmente diferente al acostumbrado.
Billie Eilish se ha dado a conocer por tener un talento inigualable con el que revolucionó la música. Además, ha logrado que las personas la amen por su talento y no por su físico.
A sus 18 años, se ha convertido en un fenómeno musical que ha revelado padecer ansiedad y depresión durante su adolescencia, lo cual le ha dificultado sentirse plena para disfrutar su fama.
Su pasión por la música la mostró desde muy pequeña y sus padres, Maggie Baird y Patrick O’Connell apoyaron su inclinación artística. A sus 15 años ya lanzaba su primer álbum.
¿Qué paso con su look?
Una de sus características más llamativas es su peculiar manera de vestir. La cantante es fiel a las prendas flojas u oversize, con chaquetas y pantalones que no dejan ver su cuerpo.
En una ocasión comentó que “es para evitar las burlas o el bullying que sufrió en sus años de juventud y por ello hizo suyo las prendas que ocultan cada centímetro de su figura”.
Ahora Billie Eilish sorprendió a sus fans al ser vista en las calles de Los Ángeles luciendo sin su ropa holgada.
Con su llamativo cabello verde, caminaba vistiendo un conjunto en color nude compuesto en pants cortos y un ajustado top de tiras que reveló sus atributos.
En esta ocasión, la famosa se mostró al natural pero muchos fans elogiaron sus curvas.
