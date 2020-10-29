La actriz de 32 años es la hija mayor de Bruce Willis y Demi Moore. A través de sus redes sociales, la también modelo expone su cuerpo en todo su esplendor.
Rumer Willis, hija de los famosos actores Bruce Willis y Demi Moore, es una actriz y modelo estadounidense reconocida. Además, ha sabido cómo ganarse la atención de millones de seguidores por sus fotografías subidas de tono.
Hace algunos días, la joven sorprendió al aparecer desnuda y amarrada en una fotografía. La misma pertenece a una serie de imágenes que ha compartido en la red recientemente con el objetivo de hablar del cuerpo femenino y de cómo este es sometido en la sociedad.
Con esta última fotografía explicó que las imágenes pretenden recuperar la forma del cuerpo femenino, ya sea con ropa o desnuda, aseverando que el cuerpo de la mujer está expuesto y queda muchas veces en manos de hombres y mujeres qué dictan qué es lo que esta debe vestir según sus formas y tamaños.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Call Me Madam… . . . New series “Bondage” with my fav @thetylershields
Una publicación compartida de Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) el
Rumer además ha compartido otras fotografías sin ropa en donde señala que “a la mujer constantemente se le está diciendo cómo debe verse para sentirse hermosa de manera apropiada, acallando así su voz y sus propias necesidades, reemplazándolas por otras”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
….and I’ll call you sir . . . This series I created with Tyler is about reclaiming the female form. Whether clothed or not, as women our bodies are constantly policed and dictated over by men and by other women. We are told what we can and cannot wear based on our size and shape or others beliefs about what is acceptable or appropriate. We are told what we need to look like to be considered beautiful. We are told if we dress a certain way we are “asking for it” or if we are more covered up we are prude or unexpressed. We are told our sexuality and expression of that sexuality is something we should ashamed of, something we should keep to ourselves. We are persecuted for our right to choose when to become a mother, or to become one at all. We are kept from access to birth control, places to get information about sexual health and contraceptives are defunded. The lineage of women who have fought with their lives to progress women’s rights sacrificed everything to get us to where we are today and we are still miles away from any sort of equality. My body and my right to my divine femininity will not be policed or suppressed by anyone… man or woman. . This idea that when other women are naked it means they don’t respect themselves —- us being naked or sexual is automatically assumed as being done for a man out of self loathing and insecurity and it’s such bullshit. we can be sexual for us. We can be naked for us. We can be tied up for us. People think telling women to not be naked and “respect themselves” is feminist but it’s really just centering men once again in the assumption that everything you are doing is for them. I want to say to anyone that has suffered abuse or was triggered by these photos because of past trauma my only intention was that of celebration and empowering the female form but I understand for some this could bring up the opposite. Know that I see you and I respect you and wish to hold you and your stories with the upmost reverence and respect. This was not for any man. This was for me. It was about exploration and taking back power in my right to choose. I support any woman’s right to express their sensuality, sexuality, self.
Una publicación compartida de Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) el
La famosa también señaló que: “Podemos estar atados por nosotros. La gente piensa que decirle a las mujeres que no estén desnudas y que se “respeten a sí mismas” es feminista, pero en realidad se trata de centrar a los hombres una vez más en la suposición de que todo lo que haces es por ellos”.
Sus imágenes y comentarios han generado polémica en redes sociales pues muchos agregan que solo lo hace para llamar la atención.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I see a light in you. Though you pull down the shades, trying to hide its warm rays. It remains, like a candle flickering at the end of its wick. I see you. I see the light. I come closer, hoping to peek through the tiny spots you’ve forgotten to plug. I sneak my way past your defenses and feel the full strength and radiance of the ball of light within. You worry I will be burned, consumed, nothing but ashes left in your wake. Do not fear…The sun cannot engulf the moon. It only serves to reflect your warm, tender light back to you. So you too can feel the sweet caress of its love.
Una publicación compartida de Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) el
También le puede interesar: ►¿Cirugías estéticas? Así vivía y lucía Yalitza Aparicio antes de saltar a la fama