En redes sociales se ha hecho viral la historia de cinco gatitos que fueron encontrados acurrucados en una perrita de la calle quien los protegió del frío de Canadá.
La perrita que aproximadamente tiene dos años fue nombrada “Serenity” por los oficiales de rescate de animales.
Fue encontrada en una zanja al lado de un camino rural cerca de Chatham, Ontario, hace una semana. Desde entonces, el refugio que los acogió ha recibido una docena de solicitudes de adopción en todo el continente.
Según los rescatistas de Canadá en ese momento había una temperatura de -3 grados Celsius y estaba oscuro. La perra estaba cubierta de nieve.
Cuando un transeúnte se detuvo para ayudar a la perra se sorprendió al encontrar cinco pequeños gatitos negros “acurrucados con ella”, dijo a la AFP Myriam Armstrong, una portavoz del refugio Pet and Wildlife Rescue.
Los felinos fueron llevados a la agencia para recibir atención, y su conmovedora historia de supervivencia y apoyo entre especies se ha compartido ampliamente en las redes sociales.
Más de 30 personas se han ofrecido a adoptar
“Los gatitos no habrían sobrevivido al frío invierno canadiense sin la ayuda de la perra”, dijo Armstrong.
No está claro cómo o qué unió a la perra y los gatitos de cinco semanas de edad. Pero Armstrong dijo que su vínculo continuó en el refugio: Serenity adora a los gatitos.
Muchas personas han propuesto encontrarles un hogar juntos, si es posible.
Sin embargo, Armstrong dijo que estarán listos para ser adoptados con varias semanas de diferencia.
I have been getting A LOT of attention on social media, but let me fill you in just in case you don't know my name and my story! My name is Serenity and I was found last week on the side of the road keeping 5 kittens warm. A good citizen called the shelter, a kind Animal Control Officer picked the 6 of us up and we've been living our best lives ever since! The kittens that I kept safe have been kindly taken in by a foster family and will be put up for adoption once they're old enough to be on their own. Let me tell you a little bit about myself so that the shelter can find the most suitable home for me. I'm obviously great with cats and would have no problem going to a home that has cats in it🐱. I'm estimated to be about 2 years old so I'm still young and have the energy of a toddler. I love zooming around outside and will run circles around any person or object that is out in the yard with me. The shelter staff has been working on it, but I can be quite jumpy and need to be taught some manners. At this time in my life I would do best in a home without small children that I can knock over. I've gotten along with a couple of dogs at the shelter so far – both were extremely submissive or uninterested in interacting with me. Along with my dominance I am HUGE on playing and have a tendency to get right in other dog's faces. I didn't get along with the dominant or even slightly reactive shelter dogs.I do need help with my house training as it is not perfect. The shelter staff is concerned about getting backlash for not adopting me out with the kittens that I was found with, but the kittens are not old enough to be on their own yet. If they waited for the kittens to be ready that would mean that I wouldn't have my forever family for a couple of months. It is always the staff's goal to get dogs out of the shelter environment and into their forever homes as soon as possible. At the end of the day I am just happy that the kittens were found with me and are now resting peacefully in a warm foster home instead of outside in the cold. Once I'm spayed on December 3rd I'll be ready to go! Apply to adopt me today: https://pawr.org/adoption-process-fees/ XOXO, Serenity
Serenity estará lista la próxima semana, después de ser esterilizada, pero los gatitos necesitan unas pocas semanas más para engordar y terminar los tratamientos para pulgas y parásitos.
Fuente: AFP y medios internacionales
