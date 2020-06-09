La reconocida modelo volvió a cautivar a sus millones de seguidores al mostrar sus sensuales curvas.
Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa presumió en sus redes sociales sus sensuales curvas con un traje de baño. La joven ha arrasado en redes sociales con sus despampanantes fotografías.
La modelo se ha dado la tarea de cautivar a sus seguidores en esta cuarentena por el COVID-19 (coronavirus) y todos los días ha compartido imágenes mostrando sus voluptuosos atributos.
View this post on Instagram
Just because I carry it so well doesn’t mean it’s not heavy… and I’m not talking about my 🍑
A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) on
La famosa de 22 años es un cotizada modelo méxico-estadounidense, que tiene una gran cantidad de seguidores tanto en Instagram como en Twitter, por su enorme belleza natural. Además, ha aparecido en algunos comerciales y videos musicales.
Ojeda también brinda consejos sobre rutinas de ejercicios y alimentación, incluso varias marcas la han patrocinado por lo que se ha convertido en una de las “influencer” más buscadas.
“Algunas personas despiertan espiritualmente simplemente porque ya no pueden soportar el sufrimiento”, escribió la joven con su última publicación que ha despertado pasiones.
View this post on Instagram
Some people awaken spiritually simply because they can not stand the suffering anymore.
A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) on
Jailyne Ojeda procedente de la ciudad de Phoenix cuenta con más de 11 millones de seguidores en Instagram, los cuales siempre se cautivan con sus imágenes subidas de tono.
View this post on Instagram
When we’re kids we see no evil, we have no worries, life is all about playing, candy, and taking naps. We don’t care if our friends are black, white, orange, purple etc. All we care about is having fun..As we grow up we learn about responsibilities, manners and respect. But sadly, some kids start learning how to be racist, they start learning about poor people, rich people, and middle class. They start picking friends who are in their same social class.. this started happening because their parents started teaching them to be that way… when we’re kids racism and social classes don’t exist to us until someone teaches us.. and most of the time it’s our own parents the ones who teach us that.. my parents always taught me to treat everyone with respect and that we’re all equal and that I can never ever think I’m better than anyone else because I’m not. They told me to never ignore someone when they greet me even if I don’t like that person. They taught me to always share what I have with the people around me and to always put family as a priority.. thanks to them I have morals and I am who I am today. But I’m an adult now and I see how much evil, corruption, and injustice there is this world and all I can do is hope and pray that the world will be better one day instead of getting worse and worse 🙏🏻😞
A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) on
Días malos
Hace algunos Ojeda causó polémica tras compartir un mensaje donde señaló que tuvo problemas, por lo cual le pidió a sus fans que siempre deben estar positivos, aunque todo se salga de control.
“Estas palabras vinieron de mi corazón y no iba a subir esto. Grabé este video después de pasar por una experiencia muy mala… Estaba en mis sentimientos y solo necesitaba desahogarme. Pero ahora que lo veo, siento que hay mucha gente por ahí que tal vez necesite escuchar esto así que quien alguna vez lo necesitó, espero que las cosas mejoren solo manténgase positivo y sepa que no todos merecen su energía. Proteja su energía, su alma y su paz mental A TODA COSTA, incluso si eso significa cortar a todos”, escribió en un video que compartió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
These words came from my heart and I wasn’t going to upload this. I recorded this video after going through a very bad experience.. I was in my feelings and just needed to vent. But now that I watch it over I feel like there’s a lot of people out there who may need to hear this ♥️ so who ever needed this I hope things get better 🙏🏻 just stay positive and know that not everyone deserves your energy. Protect your energy, your soul, and your mental peace AT ALL COSTS even if that means cutting everyone off. Don’t be scared to be alone. You find yourself the most when you’re alone…. weak people jump from one relationship to another and replace a friend with a new friend right away because they’re too scared to be alone and need someone to make them feel strong..
Una publicación compartida de Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) el
Miles de fans le enviaron mensajes para levantarle el ánimo lo cual ella agradeció.
También le puede interesar: ►Dulce María revela que espera a su primer hijo con emotivo mensaje