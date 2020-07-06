Tras 95 días de estar en el hospital, el actor pierde la batalla contra el COVID-19.
“Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora”, comentó Amanda Kloots al dar a conocer la muerte de su esposo, Nick Cordero. El actor de Broadway de 41 años tuvo complicaciones tras contagiarse de COVID-19 y permaneció 95 días en el hospital.
A su ingreso al centro hospitalario, Cordero sufrió la amputación de su pierna derecha por complicaciones del coronavirus. La semana pasada se informó que podría necesitar el trasplante de un pulmón, sin embargo, este ya no se llevó a cabo debido a que ayer se dio a conocer la lamentable noticia.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
El actor estaba casado con Amanda Kloots y era padre de un pequeño niño.
How Nick would feed Elvis! 😂 😂😂 He is the cutest Dad!
Celebridades se despiden
Su amigo Zach Braff, quien protagonizó con Cordero en “Bullets Over Broadway” de Broadway, publicó una foto en blanco y negro del actor con su brazo alrededor de Kloots en Instagram.
“Sinceramente, nunca he conocido a una persona más amable”, escribió Braff. “Pero al Covid no le importa la pureza de tu alma, ni la bondad en tu corazón. Lo último que me envió un mensaje de texto fue cuidar a su esposa y a su hijo de un año, Elvis”.
Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.
Braff continuó: “Prometo al mundo que nunca le harán algo. Me siento tan increíblemente agradecido que conseguí que Nick Cordero entrara en mi vida. Descansa en paz. Descansa en el poder”.
He played the tough guy, but he was the kindest teddy bear you’d ever have met.
La estrella de “Hamilton” Lin-Manuel Miranda tuiteó: “Qué pérdida, qué luz. Un corazón entero con Amanda y su familia esta noche”.
Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020
La cantante Sara Bareilles, quien escribió la música y la letra de “Waitress” de Broadway, escribió un tributo de Instagram a Cordero en nombre del elenco y el equipo de la producción. Cordero interpretó a Earl en el musical.
“Era ligero. Amable y gentil. Talentoso y humilde. Divertido y amigable. La mejor risa. Enviando tanto amor a la guerrera del amor @amandakloots y al pequeño Elvis, y un inmenso abrazo a cualquiera que esté sintiendo la pérdida de este corazón gigante. Descansa en paz, querido Nick. Te amamos”, comentó Bareilles.
He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh. Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you. ❤️#sugarbutterfamily
