Tras más de 70 cirugías estéticas, el brasileño está pasando por un momento difícil.
Rodrigo Alvez conocido como “Ken Humano” confesó en un programa italiano que podría perder la nariz.
“La cirugía plástica alguna vez fue un deseo, ahora es una necesidad (…) Los resultados de esta cirugía fuero muy agradables al principio, pero ahora tengo que someterme a otra cirugía porque mi nariz se está hundiendo y tengo miedo de ser sincero”, comentó en el programa Domenica Live.
Feeling exhausted after a long day 🎬🎤🎧🎹🖥📷📸🎥📺 #rodrigoalves
It makes us a better person when we allow ourselves To discover a new world and a new way of living life is good for the mind and soul #thailand #phuket #versace #travel #photography #mfw #hotel #luxurylifestyle #lifestyle #beleza #beauty #rodrigoalves @theslatephuket image by @detkovdmitri
El joven ha aumentado peso por su angustia.
¿Podría perder su nariz?
“Es cada vez más riesgoso y me preocupa que los médicos no puedan arreglar mi nariz permanentemente”, agregó.
El “Ken Humano” ha invertido más de 700 mil dólares para cambiar su apariencia física.
El joven se ha sometido a once cirugías solo para modificar su nariz que ahora está que “se le cae” y podría dejar un agujero en su rostro.
Otros medios internacionales agregaron que Alvez solo pasa por procedimientos no quirúrgicos para mantener su apariencia y los expertos dicen que su nariz está tan dañada que podría gangrenarse y caerse.
Fans le solicitan que ya “no más cirugías”
Tras darse a conocer unas fotografías terribles del proceso de cirugías y que también estaba a punto de perder el mentón, sus seguidores le pedían al “Ken Humano” que no más cirugías.
Aunque el hombre de 35 años ha sido criticado en muchas ocasiones por el exceso de cirugías, ahora muchos de sus fans le solicitan que debe abandonar ya ese camino pues su salud cada vez empeora.
En una entrevista para Daily Mail, comentó que “la pasa muy mal, ya que el dolor es demasiado”.
New year & New Face! After 62 plastic surgeries there is a maintenance in order to keep up with the ageless look. Botox and Fillers isn’t plastic surgery it is a aesthetic treatment that improves and helps to Mascaraed the natural ageing process, I am not getting any younger and naturally my face is changing. Due to my hectic life style I often look very tired for that I had a PRP treatment and masotheraphy with @doctornoori at @parsianbeauty it improves the dark circles under the eyes and the quality of the skin and masotheraphy improves the hair growth. Due to too much Botox my eye brown dropped once and the amazing Dr Ghobadi . Was able to fix it, now we will be having a templelift along side, eye lift, cheek lift and middle face lift and a lip lift BASICALLY will is lifting my entire face! 👶🏻 my current chin implant is still too big and due to my gain in weight after Xmas I now need a lipo under my jaw and jaw line the amazing Dr @drilkhani will be fixing that and perfecting my face to the maximum ! A big thank you to @dr.m.sadr and the amazing team at @parsianbeauty for such amazing hospitality here in #tehran I am very happy to be here ! #rodrigoalves #plasticsurgery
