Según National Geographic (Nat Geo) Guatemala es uno de los 25 destinos más fascinantes para viajar en el 2020. Estos son los lugares que resaltaron:
Nat Geo dio a conocer al mundo una lista de los 25 países que tienen los lugares más fascinantes para viajar en el 2020, entre los que se encuentran varios sitios turísticos de Guatemala.
Esas recomendaciones se dieron a conocer a través de un artículo titulado: “Los mejores viajes para hacer en 2020”, en donde recomiendan a millones de personas viajar a Guatemala para que conozcan más sobre Los Mayas.
Los lugares que destacaron son: Lago de Atitlán, Sololá; Parque Nacional Tikal, El Mirador, Parque Nacional Yaxhá y Sitio Arqueológico Uaxactún de Petén.
Además de resaltar estas bellezas de Guatemala, Nat Geo ha compartido en muchas ocasiones fotografías de nuestro país resaltando las bellezas del mismo. Hace algunas horas compartieron la siguiente:
View this post on Instagram
Photos by @babaktafreshi | This impressive Maya temple in Tikal is called the Great Jaguar, and you can hear the big cat if you spend enough time in this jungle at night. Protected in a national park in Guatemala, jaguars freely roam around the temples after dark, when tourists have departed. When I visited recently with special permission to document the site at night, the tropical sky had cleared after thunderstorms. Taurus (the bull) and the Pleiades star cluster (also known as the Seven Sisters) were rising above the 47-meter (154 feet) pyramid, which dates to 750 A.D. There are both old stories and new studies on the importance of the Pleiades to the Maya (swipe for a closer view). One myth is that the people of Tikal believed they came from Pleiades, and the seven important pyramids of the Grand Plaza in Tikal represent the pattern of Pleiades. There is no doubt that some Maya pyramids were built to reflect astronomical events, and from atop Tikal’s pyramids, perhaps ancient astronomers tracked the movements of celestial objects, keeping time for rituals and agriculture. The Maya calendar was one of the most advanced of the ancient world, thanks to astronomical observations. When Pleiades rises at sunset and is visible for the entire night in November, that’s when the dry season and harvesting begin. Tikal is one of the largest sites of Maya civilization, and at its peak was home to at least 60,000 Maya. Explore more of the world at night with me @babaktafreshi. #tikalnationalpark #saveournightsky #guatemala #maya #twanight
A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on
En el texto comentaron que se trataba del impresionante templo maya en Tikal llamado Gran Jaguar. “Protegidos en un parque nacional en Guatemala, los jaguares deambulan libremente por los templos después del anochecer, cuando los turistas se han ido… Tikal es uno de los sitios más grandes de la civilización maya y en su apogeo albergaba al menos a 60 mil mayas”, mencionan.
¿Y cuáles son los demás países?
- Mostar, Bosnia y Herzegovina
- Provincia de Guizhou, China
- Tohoku, Japón
- National Blue Trail, Hungría
- Telč, República Checa
- Islas de la Magdalena, Canadá
- Sendero de Gales, Reino Unido
- Abu Simbel, Egipto
- Fort Kochi, India
- Parque Nacional de Zakouma, Chad
- Filadelfia, Pensilvania
- Puebla, México
- Desierto del Kalahari, África Austral
- Parque Nacional del Gran Cañón, Arizona
- Maldivas
- Tasmania, Australia
- Asturias, España
- Göbekli Tepe, Turquía
- Provincia de Mendoza, Argentina
- Península de Kamchatka, Rusia
- Guatemala
- Parma, Italia
- Islas Canarias, España
- Bosque de Białowieża, Bielorrusia/Polonia
- Carretera Alpina del Grossglockner, Austria
También le puede interesar: ►En Guatemala, más de 84 mil personas se llaman Guadalupe; unos 10 mil son hombres