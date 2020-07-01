La cantante ha enloquecido a sus millones de fans al posar con un atrevido corsé transparente.
Selena Gómez se ha robado todas las miradas al presumir su sensual figura con un provocativo corsé.
Una página de fans dedicada a la intérprete de “Lose You To Love Me” compartió ese sensual atuendo como uno de los favoritos de sus seguidores. El mismo fue utilizado por Selena Gómez en los Premios MTV Video Music Awards 2013.
La artista hoy en día es una de las cantantes del momento y una de las más seguidas en redes sociales. Además, con más de 181 millones de seguidores en Instagram es una de las influencers más populares del mundo.
Da un buen mensaje
Es por ello, que Selena Gómez ha utilizado su popularidad a favor del mundo y las buenas acciones, como recientemente lo hizo con el movimiento en contra del racismo en Estados Unidos.
Además es considerada como una de las mujeres más hermosas del mundo. En esa página de fans, los usuarios comparten varias imágenes de la artista y sus elegantes y sensuales atuendos que ha utilizado en varios eventos.
I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865. To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life. If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.
Selena muy pocas veces presume su sensual figura debido a que se le ve más veces con atuendos holgados y de mangas largas, en algunas ocasiones deja paralizados a todos al cambiar radicalmente su vestimenta.
También se ha destacado que otro de los atuendos con los que ha conquistado las miradas fue en el evento de Cannes en 2019. Acá presumió un elegante traje en color blanco compuesto por una falda de abertura y un mini top con el que demostró ser toda una mujer amante de la moda y el buen gusto.
I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. ⠀ ⠀ Image Credit: “Speak With Confidence” — Charly Palmer (@charlylpalmer)
